FAFO Parenting: trending controversial approach explained, Is it good or bad?

Social Media trends are never ending. One such approach is the FAFO parenting. While the parenting approaches keep on changing with the generational changes, Let's have a look at the potential risks and benefits of FAFO parenting.

Social media has got many trending elements and lifestyle suggestions from study to work, from relationships to parenting. There is a trend for everything now. It doesn't matter if the trends make any sense or not; what matters is the trending approach.

One such trending approach is FAFO parenting. Which is defined as 'Fuck Around and Find Out' parenting. This is a controversial parenting style that states the natural consequences as a primary teaching tool. Which means parents allow children to face the negative outcomes of their actions within the safe boundaries to teach kids to learn from their mistakes. Though this seems meaningful, it is important to understand the potential risks and drawbacks.

How Does FAFO Parenting Work?

FAFO parenting avoids excessive intervention or building a bubble around them to avoid consequences of their choices. Instead of immediately going forward to stop your children from doing things that can hurt them, FAFO parents will let the child get the result of their actions (under supervision) to understand the danger first. The idea is that this direct experience will give the child a powerful lesson rather than just advice.

This approach is used in different situations, from minor disagreement to significant behavioral issues.

Benefits of FAFO Parenting:

Promotes Responsibility: This approach helps children to learn to take ownership of their actions and understand the potential consequences of their choices.

Develops Problem-Solving Skills: By knowing the results of their actions, children do have the skills to solve problems easier.

Builds Resilience: Experiencing the results of their actions can help the children develop coping mechanisms.

ALSO READ: 7 Simple yet powerful ways to boost Your Self-Confidence

Consequences of FAFO Parenting:

Safety Risks: FAFO parenting can be extremely dangerous if it is applied to situations that have unexpected safety risks.

Emotional Impact: Constant negative impacts can be emotionally draining for children that lead to anxiety. This can build fear and hesitation in children.

Developmental Appropriateness: FAFO parenting may not be suitable for very young kids who lack the cognitive development to fully understand cause and effect properly; instead, this can develop anger and other behavioral issues.

FAFO parenting can be a complex approach as it won't be applicable and appropriate for all the age groups. It is important to be mindful when you are choosing FAFO parenting especially if you are not available to your child all the time. The potential risks can end up being a traumatic experience in their life rather than the lessons. But there are certain advantages too.

ALSO READ: Goodbye Belly fat: Simple and effective belly fat home based exercises

Latest Videos