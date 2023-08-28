Onam 2023: 7 places to enjoy traditional Sadhya in Kolkata

Exploring the essence of Onam's Sadhya feast and the celebration of Kerala's flavors in Kolkata, where traditional cuisine bridges cultural heritage, unity, and joy

Sadhya, a sumptuous vegetarian feast, stands at the heart of Onam, the vibrant harvest festival celebrated with exuberance in the South Indian state of Kerala. This grand culinary tradition captures the essence of Kerala's rich cultural heritage, culinary prowess, and communal spirit. The term "Sadhya" itself means a "banquet" or a "feast," and it lives up to its name with an awe-inspiring spread of dishes served on a fresh, green banana leaf. Ranging from 20 to 30 items, the Sadhya showcases a remarkable array of flavors, textures, and aromas, artfully curated to tantalize the taste buds. From the tangy notes of sambar and rasam to the rich and creamy aviyal, each dish holds a significance that pays homage to the festival's agrarian roots. Kolkata too has a strong Malayali community and being the cosmopolitan place that it is, Sadhya is available and served at a number of places throughout the city. Here's a list of the places where you can enjoy Sadhya this Onam 2023 in Kolkata.

Fairfield By Marriott - Kava Restaurant When: Lunch: 12:30pm - 3:30pm, Dinner: 7:30pm - 11:00pm Experience the joy of Onam with a lavish spread of authentic Kerala cuisine at Kava. Delight in a 40-item buffet featuring traditional favorites such as Sharkara Varatti, Mango Curry, and Pink Palada Pradhaman. The coastal-themed restaurant brings the essence of God's own country to Kolkata.

Surfire- The Coastal Cafe - Coastal-Themed Haven When: 11:00am - 11:00pm, Until August 29 Step into a slice of Kerala at this cafe as it presents a delectable Onam Sadya with 22 items. Savour Kootu Curry, Erissery, and Matta Rice to be transported to the beauty of Kerala. The cafe's south Indian menu has garnered popularity, and this Onam, they bring a taste of tradition to your table.

The Tamarind - A Celebration of Flavors When: 12:00pm - 9:00pm, August 28 and 29 Join in the festive spirit with an exquisite Onam Sadhya at The Tamarind. Choose from both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis featuring a plethora of delights. Indulge in everything from Pacha Moru to Malabar Chicken and Coconut Fry. This restaurant promises to share the joy of Onam through its delectable offerings.

Hotel Swagath - Embrace Tradition When: 8:00am - 10:00pm, August 28 and 29 Hotel Swagath welcomes you to savor the essence of Onam with a traditional spread served on banana leaves. Relish dishes like Pachadi, Kalan, and Avial Erissery, reflecting the heartiness of Kerala's harvest festival. The warm ambiance and aromatic flavors promise an authentic experience.

Ammini - Kerala's Rich Culinary Heritage When: 9:00am - 10:00pm, August 29 Embark on a culinary journey through Kerala's traditional dishes at Ammini. Immerse yourself in the inviting ambiance and tantalizing aromas as you relish the Onam Sadya menu. Indulge in the rich and diverse flavors that define Kerala's culinary legacy. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity, available for one day only.

Celebrate Onam in Kolkata with these diverse and enticing offerings, each bringing a taste of Kerala's culinary heritage to the City of Joy. Book your spot to partake in the festive spirit and savor the flavors that define this auspicious occasion.