Many new mothers think tiredness, mood swings, or discomfort are just part of being a mom. A little adjustment is normal, but if these feelings stick around or are severe, they could signal other health issues.

Bringing a new baby home is one of the happiest moments in life. For many women, the weeks and months after giving birth can bring challenges that aren’t always obvious. Things like fatigue, mood changes, or small aches can quietly affect both your body and mind. Noticing these early signs can help you stay well and make your recovery easier.

Common postpartum concerns include:

1. Physical recovery issues Even after a straightforward delivery, women can experience pelvic floor weakness, back pain, or trouble controlling their bladder. These issues often go unreported because of embarrassment or the belief that they are temporary. Simple interventions such as pelvic floor exercises, posture correction, and physiotherapy can greatly improve recovery.

2. Postpartum anemia Sometimes, women lose a lot of blood during childbirth, and that can cause anemia. You may feel unusually tired, a bit dizzy, or like you’re catching every little bug. Having your blood checked and taking iron supplements as your doctor recommends can really help you get your energy back and start feeling like yourself again.

3. Hormonal fluctuations After giving birth, your hormones can shift a lot, and that can make you feel moody, mess with your sleep, or even cause some hair to fall out. Usually, these changes don’t last long and get better on their own. But if you find that your mood swings, trouble sleeping, or hair shedding aren’t going away, it might mean there’s a thyroid or other hormonal issue. If that happens, it’s really important to check in with your doctor.

4. Postpartum depression and anxiety New mothers often overlook their emotional health. Persistent sadness, irritability, or loss of interest may signal postpartum depression or anxiety. Getting help early from a doctor, family, or counsellor can make a real difference.

5. Breast and uterine health Breastfeeding problems, mastitis, or unusual uterine bleeding can happen after childbirth. Seeing a doctor promptly ensures treatment and prevents complications.

Key takeaway for new mothers: You know, after a baby is born, a lot of new mothers just push through everything, but it really helps to listen to your body. If something feels off, even a little, don’t wait — give your doctor a call. Just going to your check-ups and being honest about what you’re feeling can stop small problems from becoming bigger ones. And don’t forget, taking care of yourself is just as important as looking after your baby. If you stay healthy now, it makes everything easier in the months ahead.

-By Dr Sindura Ganga R, Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic surgeon, Centre for Women and Child Health, Arete Hospitals