Ileana Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles After Second Child; 'It Was Different'
Tollywood beauty Ileana opened up about her struggles after having her second baby. She got emotional while sharing her experience with fans, revealing the mental confusion and loneliness she felt during her pregnancy.
Former Star Heroine
Ileana, once a star heroine in Tollywood, is back in the news. This actress was introduced by the Telugu film industry with the 2006 movie Devadasu. She rose to fame with Mahesh Babu's Pokiri. After a string of hits, Ileana has been away from films for the past few years but remains active on social media.
Secret Marriage
Ileana shifted her focus to Hindi films and secretly married American actor Michael Dolan. She gave birth to her first child in 2023 and her second in July this year. Even during this joyous occasion, Ileana shared the challenges she faced, getting emotional as she recounted her experiences
Delivery Challenges
Ileana said, “I was very careful when my first child was born. Even though I was alone, I kept the baby healthy. But the second time around, the situation was completely different. Not just the baby, but the responsibility of two other small children was mine. At that time, it was not only physically challenging to regain strength but also mentally confusing. It was a really tough experience.”
Missing Mumbai
Ileana also expressed how much she missed Mumbai, saying, “If I were there, my friends would have helped. But it was very difficult to take care of the children alone here.” Although currently away from films, fans are wondering if Ileana will make a comeback. The question of whether this Goa beauty, who previously achieved stardom with Tollywood and Bollywood, will be seen on the silver screen again has piqued interest.