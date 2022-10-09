Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day

    Sharad Purnima is significant in Hinduism. Sharad Purnima is also referred to as Kojagari Purnima and Kaumudi Vrat. It is believed that on this beautiful and auspicious day, the moon bestows its blessings on earth in the form of Amrit (Nectar), which contains nourishing properties and can heal the person with its light and rays. 

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Sharad Purnima is considered the most religious and sacred day. The Purnima falls on this month of Ashwina and is known as Sharad Purnima or Ashwina Purnima. Sharad Purnima is a special occasion for Hindus. It is also known as Kaumudi (moonlight). This Purnima is also referred to as Kojagari Purnima. Sharad Purnima will be observed on October 9, 2022, this year.

    Sharad Purnima is a harvest festival celebrated on the full moon during the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. The festival is meant to mark the end of the monsoon, known as the Varsha Ritu in the subcontinent, and the official start of autumn, known as the Sharad Ritu.

    The festival honours both Lord Krishna and the Goddess Lakshmi. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are among the states that observe the festival.

    Know dates and muhurat of Sharad Purnima 2022: 
    1) Sharad Purnima 2022 - October 9, 2022
    2) Purnima tithi begins - October 9, 2022 (03:41 am)
    3) Purnima tithi ends - October 10, 2022 (02:24 am)
    4) Moonrise time - October 9, 2022 (05:51 pm)

    Know Sharad Purnima significance:
    In Hindu beliefs, full moon nights are significant, but Sharad Purnima is the most important full moon of the year. On Sharad Purnima, it is believed that all 16 Kalas of the moon is revealed, resulting in the moon rays being associated with healing properties.

    During Sharad Purnima, famously known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima, many people cook kheer and keep it under the moonlight. The next day, this kheer is consumed.

    Aside from moon worship, Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi are also offered with kheer and flower. Sharad Purnima is celebrated differently in different regions, but the worship of the Goddess Lakshmi is an essential part of the festivities.

    Know Sharad Purnima rituals:
    1) Before beginning the fast rituals, people get up early in the morning and bathe.

    2) Place an idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi, sprinkle Gangajal, light a Diya, offer flowers/garland, and apply a kumkum tilak and Chandan.

    3) Recite the Vishnu Sahastranaam and the Shree Hari Stotram, and pray to Goddess Laxmi.

    4) Relight a Diya with desi ghee in the evening and fill a Kalash with water.

    5) Serve Panchamrit, milk, curd, ghee, sugar powder, and honey mixture, and Tulsi Patra and prasad (roasted wheat flour mixed with sugar power and put some banana pieces in it).

    6) It is considered most auspicious to offer 'Kheer' as prasad to the God and Goddess.

    7) Recite Sharad Purnima Katha, then take some prasad and place it in the Kalash before offering it to the moon.

    8) The prepared kheer should be kept under the moonlight to absorb all of the beneficial elements of the light before being consumed as a bhog prasad.

