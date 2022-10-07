Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance, Date, Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals to be followed and more
On this day, women fast for the long life of their husbands and happy married life. Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in the northern parts of India. Read on for more details.
Image: Getty Images
Karwa Chauth festival is just around the corner, and preparations are in full swing among many families. It is one of the most important festivals which are celebrated by married women, especially in the northern part of the country. On this occasion, women fast the whole day, praying for their husband's long life and happiness in their marriage.
Image: Getty Images
The festival will be celebrated in the second week of October this year. The festival Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. During this time, Married women fast from the time of sunrise and break their fast after looking at the moon and seeking blessings of Goddess Parvati for their husband and joyous married life. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year, when married women fast.
Image: Getty Images
Married women also worship the Goddess Karwa Maata on this day to pray to her for the long life of their husbands. On this day, Chaturthi Tithi starts at 1:59 AM on October 13 and ends at 3:08 AM on October 14. The Puja timing is from 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13. The moonrise on this day is expected at 8:09 PM, but the weather conditions in your area can determine the exact time of the moonrise.
Image: Getty Images
While Karwa Chauth is celebrated across the country, the festival is more prominent in North and West India in states such as - Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh as well. Married women dress up in exquisite attire and dress like brides. Even many unmarried girls observe a fast (vrat) on this day and break it after the moon is sighted at night. Some believe that unmarried girls look at the star and break their vrat. Women celebrate the festival by Applying mehndi or henna on hand is integral to Karwa Chauth celebrations.
