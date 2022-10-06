Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 winter festivals celebrated in India that can be your authentic travel destination

    As a traveller, you will want to experience the true culture of your destinations. The best way to achieve this is by attending the local festivals held at different places. Here are five such festivals that are celebrated during winter.

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    Winters is coming. Soon the temperatures will start dropping. The enjoyment of the outdoors won't end, however. Everyone knows the grand Christmas celebrations followed by New Year's celebrations. Other than that, several fascinating winter festivals are enthusiastically and heartily observed worldwide. Travellers worldwide can improve their trip by participating in well-known winter festivals and learning about the local culture. Let us look at these 5 winter festivals that bring warmth and happiness to the chills of winter.

    Sunburn Festival, Goa: Sunburn festival began in the year 2007. it is a three-day music festival hosted in Vagator in the last week of December. This festival features an eclectic mix of music, entertainment, food, and shopping. This festival has become an international-level celebration attended by thousands of music fans worldwide. 

    Jaisalmer Desert Festival, Rajasthan: You can experience Rajasthan's traditional desert life, and the Jaisalmer Desert Festival is the event for you. The festival lasts three days every year in February. You can enjoy events such as camel ornamentation, fur cutting, and camel polo at this festival. You can also see camel gymnastics and camel formation dancing with a band. 

    Manali Winter Festival, Himachal Pradesh: Another celebration in India in January is the Winter Carnival in Manali. It is a celebration of Himachali culture that was first held in 1977. This event's attractions include folk performances, cultural competitions, and regional cuisine. One of the top tourist destinations in Manali is Solang Valley, where you can get involved in winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

    Rann Utsav, Kutch, Gujarat: It is one of India's most vibrant winter festivals; Rann Utsav has held annually in the White Desert of the Kutch district in Gujarat. One of the most extensive salt deserts in the world, Rann of Kutch is a must-see destination in Gujarat. This celebration starts on October 28 and continues till February 23, three months. The place comes alive during this festival with many folk dances, musical performances, handicraft and food shops, camel rides, and even adventure sports.

    Hornbill Festival, Kohima, Nagaland: The Hornbill Festival in Kohima, Nagaland, stand for the authentic tribal Indian culture found in the country's jungles and other remote, off-the-beaten-path areas. Nagaland tribes gather yearly to provide the populace with magnificent cultural gifts. It is not surprising that this festival draws crowds from around the world, given the showcase of arts, music, crafts, and culture.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
