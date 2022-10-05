Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dussehra 2022: 6 places in India that worship Ravana

    While Ravana Dahan is held across the length and breadth of the country to celebrate Dusshera, did you know that the 'Lankapati Naresh' is at a few places in India? Take a look at six such places and the reason behind why he is worshipped.

    Dussehra 2022 6 places in India that worship Ravana sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Dussehra marks celebrating the triumph of good over evil, of Rama over Ravana. In many parts of India, statues of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnada are burnt on this day. There are few places in India where people worship Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra. Here is a list of the places where Ravana is worshipped. 

    ALSO READ: Do you think your partner is lying? Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship

    1. Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur is situated in Madhya Pradesh. According to Ramayana, Mandsaur was where the paternal home of Ravana's wife, Mandodari, which makes Ravana the son-in-law of Mandsaur. Therefore he is worshipped and respected for his unparalleled knowledge and devotion to Lord Shiva. People mourn the death of Ravana and chant prayers on Dussehra.

    2. Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh: Bisrakh, derived from rishi Vishrava's name – Bisrakh is the birthplace of Ravana, and he is considered a maha-brahman here. It also is believed that Vishrava discovered a Swayambhu Shiva Linga at Bisrakh. Hence, the locals honour Rishi Vishrava and Ravana. 

    3. Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: The Gond Tribals of Gadchiroli, in Maharashtra, worship. The tribals worship Ravana during their tribal festival – Falgun. The Tribals believe Ravana was never demonised in the Valmiki Ramayana, and Sage Valmiki mentioned that Ravana did not do anything wrong or behaved inappropriately with Sita. In Tulsidas Ramayana, Ravana was depicted as a cruel king. 

    4. Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Ravana Dahan is not observed in the district of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. There is a legend where Ravana appeased Lord Shiva with his devotion at Baijnath, Kangra. It is also believed that Lord Shiva granted him his boon at this place. Therefore, Ravana is referred to as a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

    5. Mandya and Kolar, Karnataka: During the harvest festival, Lankadipathi is honoured by the people of Kolar District in Karnataka. a procession takes place, along with Lord Shiva's idol, a ten-headed and twenty-armed statue of Ravana is also worshipped by locals here. Similarly, Hindu devotees visit the Malavalli Taluka in the Mandya District of Karnataka, a Ravana temple, to honour his dedication to Lord Shiva.

    6. Jodhpur, Rajasthan: The Maudgil Brahmans of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, are said to have come from Lanka during Ravana's marriage to Mandodari. Ravana's marriage to Mandodari was performed at Ravan Kin Chanwari at Mandore. Rather than burning effigies of Ravana, Shraadh and Pind Daan are performed as per Hindu rituals for the Lankeshwar by his descendants – the Maudgil Brahmins of Jodhpur.

    ALSO READ: Are you being gaslighted in your relationship? Here are some ways to recognise and deal with it

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 5, 2022: Good day for Capricorn, Pisces; be calm Taurus, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 5 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year - adt

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year

    Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics AJR

    Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics

    Dating advice for pragmatic individuals. Here are some tips you can follow sur

    Dating advice for pragmatic individuals. Here are some tips you can follow

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 5, 2022: Good day for Capricorn, Pisces; be calm Taurus, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 5 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Rilee Rossouw century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win against Men in Blue; netizens commend-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win; netizens commend

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: 'NIM instructors amongst the best in India, but things happen in the mountains'

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: 'NIM instructors amongst the best in India, but things happen in the mountains'

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: South Africa Rilee Rossouw ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon