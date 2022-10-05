Dussehra 2022: 6 places in India that worship Ravana

While Ravana Dahan is held across the length and breadth of the country to celebrate Dusshera, did you know that the 'Lankapati Naresh' is at a few places in India? Take a look at six such places and the reason behind why he is worshipped.

Dussehra marks celebrating the triumph of good over evil, of Rama over Ravana. In many parts of India, statues of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnada are burnt on this day. There are few places in India where people worship Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra. Here is a list of the places where Ravana is worshipped.

1. Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur is situated in Madhya Pradesh. According to Ramayana, Mandsaur was where the paternal home of Ravana's wife, Mandodari, which makes Ravana the son-in-law of Mandsaur. Therefore he is worshipped and respected for his unparalleled knowledge and devotion to Lord Shiva. People mourn the death of Ravana and chant prayers on Dussehra.

2. Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh: Bisrakh, derived from rishi Vishrava's name – Bisrakh is the birthplace of Ravana, and he is considered a maha-brahman here. It also is believed that Vishrava discovered a Swayambhu Shiva Linga at Bisrakh. Hence, the locals honour Rishi Vishrava and Ravana.

3. Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: The Gond Tribals of Gadchiroli, in Maharashtra, worship. The tribals worship Ravana during their tribal festival – Falgun. The Tribals believe Ravana was never demonised in the Valmiki Ramayana, and Sage Valmiki mentioned that Ravana did not do anything wrong or behaved inappropriately with Sita. In Tulsidas Ramayana, Ravana was depicted as a cruel king.

4. Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Ravana Dahan is not observed in the district of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. There is a legend where Ravana appeased Lord Shiva with his devotion at Baijnath, Kangra. It is also believed that Lord Shiva granted him his boon at this place. Therefore, Ravana is referred to as a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

5. Mandya and Kolar, Karnataka: During the harvest festival, Lankadipathi is honoured by the people of Kolar District in Karnataka. a procession takes place, along with Lord Shiva's idol, a ten-headed and twenty-armed statue of Ravana is also worshipped by locals here. Similarly, Hindu devotees visit the Malavalli Taluka in the Mandya District of Karnataka, a Ravana temple, to honour his dedication to Lord Shiva.

6. Jodhpur, Rajasthan: The Maudgil Brahmans of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, are said to have come from Lanka during Ravana's marriage to Mandodari. Ravana's marriage to Mandodari was performed at Ravan Kin Chanwari at Mandore. Rather than burning effigies of Ravana, Shraadh and Pind Daan are performed as per Hindu rituals for the Lankeshwar by his descendants – the Maudgil Brahmins of Jodhpur.

