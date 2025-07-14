Different Types of Kheer Recipes: Enhance the flavor of your Sawan fast with delicious kheer recipes like Sabudana and Makhana Kheer. Learn about easy and quick kheer recipes.

Today is the first Monday of Sawan. People observe a fast on this day after worshipping Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan will last for about a month. If you are observing the Sawan fast, you can include various types of sweet kheer to enhance the flavor of your fasting meals. Let's learn about some delicious kheer recipes that you can try during the Sawan fast.

Make delicious Sabudana Kheer

To make Sabudana Kheer, soak sabudana in water for 3 to 4 hours. Then, heat full-fat milk in a pan and keep stirring until it boils. Drain the soaked sabudana and cook it with the milk. Add sugar to taste. You can also add jaggery if you prefer, but never make the mistake of adding jaggery to boiling milk. Garnish the Sabudana Kheer with cashews and almonds. Delicious Sabudana Kheer is ready for your fast.

Quick Makhana Kheer

Ingredients: 1 tsp ghee, Nuts of your choice, 1/2 cup (100g) Makhana, 500ml milk, 1/2 cup sugar, Cardamom powder

Add a tablespoon of ghee to a pan and lightly fry chopped almonds and cashews. Remove and set aside. Fry the makhana in the same pan. Once fried and cooled, crush the makhana easily. Heat milk in a pan and boil until it reduces slightly. Add the crushed makhana and cook for a while. You can add powdered sugar. Keep stirring until the milk and makhana thicken. Turn off the heat and add the fried almonds and cashews to the kheer. Delicious Makhana Kheer is ready.