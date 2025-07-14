Image Credit : Getty

Offering rice to the Shivling brings wealth. Anointing with cow's ghee removes weakness. Offering sesame seeds alleviates Shani dosha. Feed green fodder to cows. Offer water and light a lamp near a bel tree for Lord Shiva's blessings.



