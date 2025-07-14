Sawan 2025 FIRST Monday: Puja rituals, mantras auspicious timings
Sawan's first Monday in 2025 is super important for worshipping Lord Shiva. Find out all about it, including the best times and mantras to use
Sawan 2025
Sawan, the month of Lord Shiva devotion, began on July 11th and ends on August 9th. Mondays during Sawan are especially significant. It's believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on these Mondays brings multiplied blessings. This Sawan has four Mondays. Learn about the first Monday's date, rituals, mantras, and auspicious timings.
When is first Somwar of Sawan
The first Monday of Sawan is July 14th. This day also marks Shravan Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, so Ganesh Chaturthi will also be observed. Four auspicious yogas – Ayushman, Saubhagya, Shubh, and Amrit – fall on this Monday, increasing its significance.
Sawan Shubh Muhurat
05:53 AM to 07:33 AM
12:06 PM to 12:59 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)
09:13 AM to 10:53 AM
02:12 PM to 03:52 PM
07:31 PM to 07:11 PM
Sawan Somwar Vidhi Mantra
Wake up early, bathe, and make a resolution for fasting and worship. Prepare beforehand and gather materials. Begin by bathing the Shivling with water, then milk, and water again. Light a ghee lamp. Apply sandalwood paste and offer flower garlands. Offer vermillion, rice, coconut, sacred thread, white cloth, flowers, bel leaves, datura, and akada. Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' mentally. Offer fruits and sweets. Perform aarti. Distribute prasad and recite Shiv Chalisa or Shiva Stuti, or listen to bhajans. Worshipping Lord Shiva on Sawan Mondays removes troubles and brings prosperity. Repeat this every Monday.
Shivji Aarti
Includes the complete lyrics of the Shiv Aarti
Shivji Mantra
Chanting mantras on Sawan Mondays brings prosperity. Here are five mantras for Lord Shiva.
Sawan Somwar ke Upay
Offering rice to the Shivling brings wealth. Anointing with cow's ghee removes weakness. Offering sesame seeds alleviates Shani dosha. Feed green fodder to cows. Offer water and light a lamp near a bel tree for Lord Shiva's blessings.
Disclaimer
This article's information is sourced from scriptures, scholars, and astrologers. We are merely a platform for disseminating this information. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
