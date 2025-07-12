3 3

Image Credit : stockPhoto

Tulsi

Tulsi is considered very sacred in Hinduism. It is used in every puja, but Tulsi should not be offered in the worship of Mahadev. The reason behind this is that in ancient times, Mahadev killed Tulsi's husband, Jalandhar. Since then, Tulsi is prohibited in Shiva Puja. Disclaimer: The information in this article is taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.