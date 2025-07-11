Sawan 2025: Discover the significance and power of 10 potent mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. Chanting these mantras during Sawan is believed to bring immense blessings and alleviate difficulties.

Shiv Mantra: Sawan month has commenced on July 11th. Devotion to Lord Shiva holds special significance during this month. Daily recitation of Lord Shiva's mantras with proper rituals during Sawan can dispel all kinds of troubles. Some of Lord Shiva's mantras are incredibly powerful. Chanting them can avert even the biggest crises. Scholars believe that chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra can even conquer death. Learn about 10 of the most powerful mantras of Lord Shiva and their meanings…

1. Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

"Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat."

Meaning: We worship Lord Shiva, the three-eyed one. He infuses life force into every breath and nourishes the entire universe. May He liberate us from the bonds of death and grant us immortality.

2. Shiva Gayatri Mantra

“Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat”

Meaning: We meditate on that Supreme Being, Mahadev, who is in the form of Rudra. May that Rudra inspire us.

3. Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Stotra

“Saurāṣṭre Somanāthaṁ cha Śrīśaile Mallikārjunam | Ujjayinyāṁ Mahākālaṁ Oṁkāraṁ Mamaleśvaram || Paralyāṁ Vaidyanāthaṁ cha Ḍākinyāṁ Bhīmaśaṅkaram | Setubandhe tu Rāmeśaṁ Nāgeśaṁ Dārukāvane || Vārāṇasyāṁ tu Viśveśaṁ Tryambakaṁ Gautamītaṭe | Himālaye tu Kedāraṁ Ghuṣmeśaṁ cha Śivālaye || Etāni Jyotirliṅgāni sāyaṁ prātaḥ paṭhennaraḥ | Saptajanmakṛtaṁ pāpaṁ smaraṇena vinaśyati ||”

Meaning: Somnath in Saurashtra, Mallikarjuna on Srisailam, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Mamleshwar in Omkareshwar, Vaidyanath in Parli, Bhimashankar in Dakini, Rameshwaram in Setubandh, Nageshwar in Darukavana, Vishwanath in Varanasi, Trimbakeshwar on the banks of the Godavari, Kedarnath in the Himalayas, and Ghushmeshwar in Shivalaya. One who recites these Jyotirlingas morning and evening, the sins of seven lifetimes are destroyed.

4. Mantra for Offering Bilva Leaves

"Darśanaṁ Bilvapatrasya Sparśanaṁ Pāpanāśanam, Aghorapāpa-saṁhāraṁ Bilvapatraṁ Śivārpaṇam"

Meaning: Seeing and touching Bilva leaves destroys all sins. I offer these Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva to destroy my sins.

5. Aghor Mantra

“Sarvebhyaḥ Sarva Sarvebhyo Namaste’stu Rudra Rūpebhyaḥ”

Meaning: Om. Salutations to Aghora (the non-terrible), and to the one even more terrible than the terrible, to all, everything, for everyone, to all forms of Rudra (Lord Shiva).

6. Laghu Rudra Mantra

“Om Namo Bhavaya Sharvaya Rudraya Varadaya Cha, Pashunam Pataye Nityam Ugraya Cha Kapardine.”

Meaning: My salutations to Lord Shiva, the source of all creation, the destroyer of all, the remover of sorrows, the protector of all beings, eternally fierce, and the one with matted hair.

7. Shiva Dhyan Mantra (Meditation Mantra)

"Kara-Charana-Kṛtaṁ Vāk-Kāyajaṁ Karmajaṁ Vā Śravaṇa-Nayana-jaṁ Vā Mānasaṁ Vāparādham | Vihitaṁ Avihitaṁ Vā Sarvametat Kṣamasva Jaya Jaya Karuṇābdhe Śrī Mahādeva Śambho ||"

Meaning: Dedicate to the Supreme One to purify the body, mind, and soul facing all stress, disapproval, failure, depression, and other negative forces.

8. Shiva Mantra for Sharp Intellect

"Om Namo Bhagavate Dakṣiṇāmūrtaye Mahyaṁ Medhāṁ Prayaccha Svāhā"

Meaning: O Lord Dakshinamurthy, I bow to you, please grant me intellect and wisdom.

9. Shiva Mantra

"Mṛtyuñjayāya Rudrāya Nīlakaṇṭhāya Śaṁbhave Amṛteṣāya Sarvāya Mahādevāya Te Namaḥ"

Meaning: O Lord, you have conquered death, you are the creator and destroyer of the universe. You are Neelkanth because you drank poison. O Mahadev, we salute you.

10. Panchakshara Mantra

"Om Namah Shivaya"

Meaning: I bow to Lord Shiva.



Disclaimer

The information in this article is taken from scriptures, scholars, and astrologers. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users should consider this information as informational only.