Sawan 2025: 5 rules for offering Bilva leaves to Shivling

Astrology Jul 02 2025
When does Sawan 2025 begin?

Sawan begins on Friday, July 11th. Worshipping Lord Shiva holds great significance during this month. Bilva leaves are especially offered during his worship.

Rules for Offering Bilva Leaves

Certain things should be kept in mind before offering Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva to receive the full benefits of the worship. Everyone should be mindful of these rules.

Which Bilva Leaves to Avoid Offering?

Never offer torn or damaged Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva. Such leaves are not acceptable in his worship and offering them yields no benefit.
When Not to Pluck Bilva Leaves?

According to scriptures, Bilva leaves should not be plucked on Mondays and Chaturdashi. It is considered inauspicious. Therefore, one should pluck them a day in advance.
How Many Leaflets Should a Bilva Leaf Have?

A Bilva leaf should have three leaflets. Only such a leaf is considered suitable for Lord Shiva's worship. Offered Bilva leaves can be washed and reused.
Mantra for Offering Bilva Leaves

Recite this mantra while offering Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva: TriDalam TrigunaKaram TriNetram Cha Triyayudham | TrijanmaPapaSamharam BilvaPatram Shivarpanam ||
Keep This in Mind Too

After plucking the Bilva leaves, wash them with clean water before offering them to Lord Shiva. Unwashed or dirty Bilva leaves should not be offered, as stated in the scriptures.
