Sawan 2025: 5 rules for offering Bilva leaves to Shivling

Sawan begins on Friday, July 11th. Worshipping Lord Shiva holds great significance during this month. Bilva leaves are especially offered during his worship.
Certain things should be kept in mind before offering Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva to receive the full benefits of the worship. Everyone should be mindful of these rules.
