Sawan 2025 Start Date: The fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Sawan, is considered very special for Shiva worship. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during this month yields multiple times more benefits than in other months.

Sawan Somwar Date 2025: Like the English calendar, the Hindu calendar also has 12 months, the fifth of which is called Shravan, also known as Sawan. This month is considered very special for the devotion of Lord Shiva. This is the reason why Shiva temples are crowded with devotees during this month. People perform various rituals to please Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan. Find out when the month of Sawan will begin in 2025 and the important dates for Shiva Puja in this month…

When will Sawan 2025 begin?

According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, this time the month of Sawan begins on Friday, July 11th. This month will last until August 9th. This year, the month of Sawan will be a full 30 days. There will be 4 Mondays in this month, which are considered very special for Shiva worship. Apart from these, many other auspicious yogas will be formed for Shiva worship this month.

When is the first Monday of Sawan 2025?

The first Monday of Sawan 2025 is on July 14th. Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed on this day. The conjunction of Chaturthi Tithi on the first Monday of Sawan will be very auspicious, which will give devotees the good fortune to worship Lord Ganesha along with Lord Shiva.

When is the second Monday of Sawan 2025?

The second Monday of Sawan 2025 is on July 21st. Kamika Ekadashi fast will be observed on this day. The conjunction of Ekadashi on Sawan Monday makes this day auspicious for worshipping both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

When is the third Monday of Sawan 2025?

The third Monday of Sawan 2025 is on July 28th. Durva Ganpati fast will be observed on this day. This will create an auspicious coincidence of worshipping Lord Ganesha along with Lord Shiva for the second time in Sawan. Many auspicious yogas will also be formed on this day, which will further increase the importance of this day.

When is the fourth Monday of Sawan 2025?

The fourth and last Monday of Sawan 2025 will be on August 4th. Many auspicious yogas will be formed on this day due to the combination of planets and constellations.

Important Dates for Shiva Puja in Sawan 2025

July 11th, Friday - Sawan month begins

July 22nd, Tuesday - Pradosh Vrat

July 23rd, Wednesday - Monthly Shivaratri

July 24th, Thursday - Hariyali Amavasya

July 27th, Sunday - Hariyali Teej

July 29th, Tuesday - Nag Panchami

August 6th, Wednesday - Pradosh Vrat

August 9th, Saturday - Raksha Bandhan



