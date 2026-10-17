Maha Saptami 2026 falls on October 17 or 18, depending on the panchang tradition. Check Maha Saptami date, puja vidhi, Nabapatrika rituals, muhurat and significance.

Durga Puja celebrations get underway on the day of Maha Saptami when worshippers invoke the goddess Durga through the performance of traditional rituals and pujas. It is especially important in the state of Bengal where the ritualistic bath of the Nabapatrika, which is better known as Kola Bou, forms an essential part of the celebrations.

In 2026, Maha Saptami will be celebrated either on October 17 or October 18 depending upon the regional almanac followed. People intending to perform the puja in the coming year are advised to verify the local panchang before making any final plans.

Saptami 2026: Date and Muhurat

The day of Maha Saptami comes on the seventh day in lunar calendar, that is the Saptami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. According to Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi falls between 5:54 AM on October 17 and 8:27 AM on October 18 in Bengaluru.

However, the date for the Nabapatrika ritual differs according to the regional panchang traditions. For example, one calendar used in Kolkata observes Maha Saptami on October 18 while the other one on October 17.

Main Rituals

They consist of Mahasnan, consecration of the idol by performing Prana Pratishtha and Shodashopachar Puja, a worship that includes 16 traditional offerings. Devotees present flowers, fruits, incense, and sweets followed by praying and aarti.

Significance of Maha Saptami

Maha Saptami is the day when main celebrations of Durga Puja start in many Bengali communities. Nabapatrika ritual is the representation of worshipping divine power using the elements of nature and sacred connection of Goddess Durga with nature.

Devotees come to pandals or their homes to pray and ask for blessings to have happiness and prosperity. Traditional bhog, which consists of khichuri and some seasonal ingredients, is also important during celebrations but menu may vary from community to community.

Things To Remember Before Saptami Puja

Flowers, fruits, incense, lamps, and other traditional offerings should be prepared beforehand. Since puja timing depends on place and panchang, consultation with the local priest or calendar of region is recommended before the rituals.