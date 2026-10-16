Navratri Mehendi Designs 2026: 5 Stunning Garba And Durga Puja Styles To Try
From Maa Durga motifs to elegant floral patterns, these six Navratri mehendi designs bring festive charm to your hands, making them perfect for Garba nights and Durga Puja celebrations.
Maa Durga Face Mehendi Design
Celebrate Navratri with a striking mehendi design featuring Maa Durga's face at the centre of your palm. Fine lines, delicate flowers and circular patterns can add detail to this devotional festive look.
Full-Hand Maa Durga Mehendi
Choose an elaborate design featuring Maa Durga with a lotus or lion motif for a traditional festive statement. Intricate vines and fine mesh patterns can fill the surrounding spaces beautifully.
Dandiya Stick Mehendi Design
Crossed Dandiya sticks surrounded by small floral motifs make a playful choice for the Navratri season. This versatile pattern suits those who prefer a simpler design without covering the entire palm.
Garba Dancer Mehendi Design
Bring the energy of Garba night to your hands with a design featuring a woman dancing in a traditional flared lehenga. Tiny flowers, dots and swirling trails can complete this celebration-inspired pattern.
Intricate Floral And Mandala Mehendi
Combine a bold central mandala with delicate petals, paisleys and leafy trails for a timeless festive look. This design pairs beautifully with traditional outfits worn for Garba evenings and Durga Puja gatherings.
Full-Palm Festive Mehendi Design
If you love detailed henna patterns, choose a full-palm design featuring dense floral work, ornamental borders and traditional motifs. Extend the pattern across the fingers for a coordinated look that stands out during the festivities.
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