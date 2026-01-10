Santosh Kuruvilla lost 30 kg by changing his diet and workout routine, overcoming health issues like high BP and sleep apnea. Discover his diet secrets, exercise tips, and inspiring weight loss journey.

Obesity can trigger several serious health problems, and it’s not caused by diet alone, poor lifestyle habits also play a major role. Santosh Kuruvilla from Kalamassery, Ernakulam, shares his one-year journey of losing 30 kg in an exclusive interview with Asianet News Malayalam.

Troubled by BP and sleep apnea back then

Initially, Santosh Kuruvilla weighed 107 kg. During that period, he was suffering from high blood pressure and sleep apnea, and his excess weight made it difficult for him to sleep properly at night. Realizing that his health was at risk, he decided that losing weight had become absolutely necessary.

He first began by studying different diet patterns and searched online for eating plans that support weight loss. Through his research, Santosh Kuruvilla understood that avoiding sugar, oil, and carbohydrates could help control hunger and promote weight reduction. This became the first major change in his routine. After making dietary adjustments, he then joined a gym to support his weight loss journey.

Santosh Kuruvilla follows a strict workout schedule and sets aside time every evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm for gym training. He does not eat breakfast anymore. Instead, he follows a combined breakfast and lunch meal at 11 am. At that time, he consumes around 450 grams of chicken cooked only with turmeric and salt. He drains the water completely and eats only the solid pieces.

Before heading to the gym in the evening, Santosh Kuruvilla eats a banana. For dinner at around 7:30 pm, he consumes a cup of oats cooked in a packet of milk. Along with this, he eats five eggs, including the yolks. He also drinks around five cups of black coffee without sugar every day, which he says helps control excessive hunger.

Evening workouts

Santosh Kuruvilla usually works out in the evening and focuses mainly on heavy, intense training rather than cardio exercises. He explains that when he was overweight, he struggled with health issues such as high blood pressure, poor sleep, and breathlessness. Now, he experiences no such problems and says that his overall health has improved significantly. He also adds that his self-confidence has increased after the weight loss transformation.

Santosh Kuruvilla says that the body is ultimately one’s own responsibility, and if a person wants to lose weight, the decision must come from within. He adds that after the age of 40, many health issues can begin to surface, making it essential to prioritize well-being. According to him, health should become the top priority at this stage.