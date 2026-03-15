Eid al-Fitr 2026: Try These 8 Traditional Hyderabadi Sweets for a Perfect Feast
Tired of making the same old seviyan and kheer for your Eid daawat? This time, wow your guests with something new. Try these 8 famous Hyderabadi sweets that you can whip up in just 10-20 minutes.
Famous sweets of Hyderabad
Khubani ka Meetha
Ande ka Meetha
Double ka Meetha
This Hyderabadi sweet is made from bread and tastes just like a rich halwa. It transforms simple bread into a royal dessert. Instead of deep-frying the bread in ghee, you can toast it in an oven or air fryer. Pour sugar syrup and saffron-infused milk over it. Finally, top it with khoya and dry fruits.
Instant Bread Ras Malai
This dessert is a quick version of Ras Malai that you can make in no time, and you don't even need chhena. You can get that classic rasmalai taste using just bread. Cut the bread into round pieces. Dip them lightly in milk and squeeze out the excess. Pour sweet, saffron-flavoured rabri over them and garnish with pistachios before serving.
Sheer Khurma
Gil-e-Firdaus
Mauz ka Meetha
Badam Kheer
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