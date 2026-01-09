Weight Loss Tips: Best Healthy Drinks You Should Consume Every Day
Weight Loss: Lately, certain drinks are trending as weight loss drinks. People claim, "Drinking this will melt your fat." But here's what Jyoti Garg, a yoga trainer and nutrition expert from the Ministry of Ayush, has to say.
Weight loss doesn't happen overnight
Weight gain has become a major headache for many. People try gyms, diets, and supplements but get discouraged by no results. The truth is, weight loss isn't an overnight process. It requires patience.
Here's what the expert says..
Expert Jyoti Garg says drinks help, but aren't the whole solution. Three things are key: 1. Good food, not junk. 2. Daily exercise. 3. Proper sleep and stress control. Drinks just boost metabolism.
Fenugreek water is the best
Natural drinks with a good lifestyle yield results. Try fenugreek water. Soak a teaspoon overnight, then boil and strain. Sit and sip it slowly to help dissolve bad cholesterol in the body.
Controls hunger
Chia seeds are another great option. They work well for those who exercise. Chia seeds control hunger and provide energy. Add a spoonful to water with lemon and honey for good results.
Boosts immunity
Cinnamon tea boosts metabolism. Boil 1/4 tsp of cinnamon powder in water until it's halved. Ginger and turmeric tea is great for winter as it increases body heat and immunity. Avoid it in summer.
Choose only what suits your body
Be careful with cool drinks in summer. It's best to avoid cinnamon and ginger as they heat the body, which can cause pimples and stomach issues. Know and follow what suits your body type.
