Lazare, believed to be the world’s oldest dog, has died at 30 years and five months. The French Toy Spaniel recently found a new home after losing his longtime owner, making his touching story emotional for animal lovers worldwide.

In heartbreaking news for animal lovers, Lazare, believed to be the world’s oldest dog, has died at the age of 30. The French Toy Spaniel passed away on Thursday, according to his new owner. Reports say Guinness World Records had been contacted regarding his age verification, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

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A Heartwarming Adoption Story

Lazare was a Papillon Dwarf Spaniel, a breed known for its butterfly-shaped ears. Born on December 4, 1995, he spent most of his life with a single owner. After the owner’s death, Lazare was moved to an animal shelter, where his story touched many hearts.

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New Home for His Final Days

Last month, a young woman named Ofelie Boudault visited the shelter looking for a pet for her mother. However, she formed a special bond with Lazare, who was only a year older than her, and decided to adopt him herself. Sadly, the dog passed away only a few weeks after finding his new home.

Even at 30 years and five months old, Lazare was described as energetic and cheerful despite being blind and deaf. Animal welfare officials said his birth records had been verified through official registries before submitting an application to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world’s oldest dog.