Banana peels are packed with potassium and phosphorus, which are considered very beneficial for plant growth. So, whenever you eat a banana, use the peel as fertilizer instead of tossing it. Just soak the peel in a jar of water for two days and use this water for your money plant. You can also cut the peels into small pieces and bury them in the soil. This will make the money plant leaves grow much faster.