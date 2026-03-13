Money Plant Care: Your Gardener’s Secret Tricks to Grow 5-Inch Leaves in 30 Days!
Everyone loves having a money plant at home, but it's so frustrating when the leaves just refuse to grow big. Don't worry! We've got 5 simple homemade fertilizers that will make your plant's leaves grow super fast.
Used tea leaves
Eggshells
Starchy water
Banana peels
Banana peels are packed with potassium and phosphorus, which are considered very beneficial for plant growth. So, whenever you eat a banana, use the peel as fertilizer instead of tossing it. Just soak the peel in a jar of water for two days and use this water for your money plant. You can also cut the peels into small pieces and bury them in the soil. This will make the money plant leaves grow much faster. Also Read: Rose Care: 5 Easy Tips to Keep Your Roses Healthy and Blooming in 45°C Heat
Buttermilk
The good bacteria in curd or buttermilk help improve the soil's quality. Just mix some thin buttermilk (like chaas) with water and pour it into the plant's soil. Do this every 15 days. By following all these home remedies, your money plant's leaves will start growing rapidly. You'll see bigger leaves within 30 days. Read More: Home Gardening Tips: Easy Method to Grow Ajwain at Home Successfully
