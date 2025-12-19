Winter Gardening Tips: Do you have Tulsi, Aloe Vera, and Money Plant at home? If their leaves become dry and lifeless in winter, here is how to care for them.

Money Plant, Tulsi, and Aloe Vera Care: Money Plant, Tulsi, and Aloe Vera are plants found in almost every home. These plants enhance positivity and purify the air in the house. However, in winter, Tulsi leaves start turning black, the Money Plant begins to shed its leaves, and Aloe Vera also dries up and withers. In such a situation, people often wonder how to care for them properly so they remain green for years. Let's find out...

How to care for a Money Plant?

Always keep the Money Plant in partial sunlight. Protect it from direct and harsh sun. Water the Money Plant only 2 to 3 times a week when the soil dries out. Use light, well-draining soil that doesn't retain water, as waterlogging can damage the roots. To grow a new vine, take a cutting from a node. If the leaves are turning very yellow, give it less water.

How to care for a Tulsi plant?

In winter, the Tulsi plant often withers, so add cow dung manure or vermicompost every 15 to 20 days. Keep pruning the Tulsi flowers (manjari). Keep it in direct sunlight for 4 to 5 hours daily and add turmeric water once a week to prevent pests.

How to care for an Aloe Vera plant?

The Aloe Vera plant tends to wither in winter, and its leaves start to turn yellow. Therefore, expose it to gentle morning sunlight. Water it once every 5 to 7 days. Overwatering can cause the roots to rot. Use sandy, well-draining soil. Choose a pot with a drainage hole at the bottom. Add organic fertiliser every month. If pests appear, spray a neem oil-water mixtureon all three plants. Instead of plastic or ceramic pots, use clay pots for planting all three.