Before saying “I do,” it’s important to reflect on the key aspects of a strong and lasting relationship. Inspired by Trisha Krishnan’s insights on love and commitment, here are seven essential things to consider before getting married

Marriage is indeed one, if not the most, of life’s major decisions and like the rest of us, celebs such as Trisha Krishnan do inspire fans not only through their talent but also by the thought they have regarding relationships. She might have been the epitome of grace and poise in matters of love and if experiences could teach someone preparing for wedded bliss, her life would provide some wisdom for that. Here is a Trisha Krishnan-inspired guide on seven things that are absolutely indispensable to consider before getting married.

Trisha Krishnan Inspired 7 Things To Consider Before Getting Married:

1. Know Deeper About Your Partner

For one, knowing the partner well enough is one of the most crucial factors because marriage is not all about their Instagram posts and public appearances. Trisha emphasizes emotional compatibility, shared values, and mutual respect as strong bases for a successful and lasting relationship. If both parties really understand each other from knowing the simplest of quirks and goals to how they each communicate in different ways, there will be plenty of miscommunication later on.

2. Top Priority: Communication

In almost all her interviews, Trisha keeps coming back to the need for very open and honest lines of communication. Discuss with your partner what expectations are, career plans, income generalities, and family dynamics. Healthy communication is the best form of trust and should make things a lot easier with the mutual understanding of partners.

3. Have Realistic Expectations

Romance is heavenly; unrealistic expectations pave the way for self-induced pressure. Accept each other's strengths and both accept the weaknesses, as told by Trisha. Growth, compromise and learning from each other as opposed to being perfect are what is to be expected after marriage.

4. Shared Life Goals Matter

It isn't only about love; creating life together is what marriage is about. Before marriage, Trisha suggests you consider such shared visions into the future, for example children, career goals, and lifestyle preferences. When life decisions have to be shared, such similarity makes things easy for negotiation and conflict.

5. Emotional Independence is Crucial

According to Trisha, it would be strongly bonded but also independent. Individually evolving while being happy in the relationship would keep co-dependency and bitterness apart.

6. Handle Conflicts Gracefully

All types of relationships have problems. Trisha would say she advocates peaceful and respectful reconciliation against quarreling. Constructively disagreeing and finding solid ground strengthen trust and intimacy.

7. Ensure Family and Social Support

It's not necessarily about two individuals getting married to each other, but their families and their social circles. Trisha likes relationships supported by the ones they love because it becomes vital in easy sailing through challenges and even celebrations with milestones.