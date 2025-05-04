Trisha Krishnan’s filmography is filled with memorable performances that have shaped South Indian cinema.

Queen of South Indian Cinema Trisha Krishnan has delivered some memorable performances over the years. Romance, drama, and action are all well represented in her movies, which have left a permanent impression. Weekend binge or not, these seven classic Trisha Krishnan movies you simply have to watch.

7 Trisha Krishnan Classic Movies:

1. '96 (2018) – A Throwback Romance

Trisha's performance as Jaanu, the girl who revives her childhood crush, was largely valued for its depth and emotional richness. Her pairing on-screen with Vijay Sethupathi made this movie a classic.

Where to Watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010) – A Timeless Romance

Trisha's acting as Jessie, a woman torn between love and tradition, is one of her best. The film's emotional depth and A.R. Rahman's music make it a must-watch.

Where to Watch: Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Varsham (2004) – A Telugu Blockbuster

Trisha's act in Varsham with Prabhas made her a household name in Telugu cinema. The film's engrossing love story and action sequences make it a fan favorite.

Where to Watch: On YouTube.

4. Kodi (2016) – A Politically Charged Thrill Ride

Trisha surprised audiences with her negative act as Rudhra, a ruthless politician. Her rugged and shrewd act broke stereotypes, showcasing her acting capabilities.

Where to Watch: SunNXT.

5. Abhiyum Naanum (2008) – A Tearful Father-Daughter Drama

This drama proves Trisha's ability to deliver such deep performances. Her performance as Abhi, an independent daughter, was popular among people.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

6. Ghilli (2004) – A Tamil Action Classic

Trisha's acting in Ghilli, with Vijay, is one of the most memorable in her life. The intense plot and action-packed scenes of the movie make it a must-watch.

Where to Watch: Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

7. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005) – A Romantic Comedy

This Telugu film, starring Siddharth and Trisha, is a beautiful love story that showcases her looks and acting abilities.

Where to Watch: Available on SunNXT.