Trisha Krishnan's Net Worth, Assets, and Salary

entertainment May 04 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:pinterest
Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on May 4, 1983, Trisha Krishnan gained recognition after winning Miss Chennai (1999) before making her film debut in Jodi (1999).

Image credits: pinterest
Breakthrough in Cinema

Trisha rose to fame with lead roles in Mounam Pesiyade (2002), Ghilli, Saamy, Varsham, and Ponniyin Selvan, solidifying her status in Tamil and Telugu industries.

Image credits: pinterest
Net Worth and Earnings

As one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses, Trisha's net worth is estimated at ₹85 crores, earning over ₹3–5 crores per film.

Image credits: pinterest
Brand Endorsements and Revenue Streams

She earns approximately ₹9 crores annually through brand endorsements and promotional collaborations with top companies.

Image credits: instagram
Luxurious Residences and Assets

Trisha owns two lavish homes, one in Hyderabad worth ₹6 crores and another in Chennai valued at ₹10 crores, along with a fleet of luxury cars.

Image credits: social media
Upcoming Projects

She is set to star in Thug Life, a Mani Ratnam-directed action drama alongside Kamal Haasan, continuing her dominance in cinema.

Image credits: pinterest
Legacy and Influence

With over 20 years in the industry, Trisha remains a beloved icon, admired for her talent, elegance, and unwavering presence in South Indian cinema.

Image credits: pinterest

