Born on May 4, 1983, Trisha Krishnan gained recognition after winning Miss Chennai (1999) before making her film debut in Jodi (1999).
Trisha rose to fame with lead roles in Mounam Pesiyade (2002), Ghilli, Saamy, Varsham, and Ponniyin Selvan, solidifying her status in Tamil and Telugu industries.
As one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses, Trisha's net worth is estimated at ₹85 crores, earning over ₹3–5 crores per film.
She earns approximately ₹9 crores annually through brand endorsements and promotional collaborations with top companies.
Trisha owns two lavish homes, one in Hyderabad worth ₹6 crores and another in Chennai valued at ₹10 crores, along with a fleet of luxury cars.
She is set to star in Thug Life, a Mani Ratnam-directed action drama alongside Kamal Haasan, continuing her dominance in cinema.
With over 20 years in the industry, Trisha remains a beloved icon, admired for her talent, elegance, and unwavering presence in South Indian cinema.
