Raksha Bandhan is the perfect occasion for brothers to show love through thoughtful gestures—and what better way than with homemade treats? Here are 7 easy and delicious recipes that even beginner cooks can whip up to surprise their sisters.

Cooking for your sibling adds that extra touch of care and personal attention. Here are a few assorted and easy-to-do sweet and savory recipes that the brothers can try handcrafting for their sisters.

7 Easy Recipes Brothers Can Cook on Raksha Bandhan

1. Besan Ki Barfi

Marking the culture rich festival, Raksha Bandhan. A rich traditional sweet that is simple to make. Roast gram flour (besan) in clarified butter (ghee) until golden and aromatic, then add sugar, milk, cardamom, and nuts. Spread the mixture onto a tray, allow to set, and cut into evenly-shaped squares. It is a must-in-festival choice, and it never fails.

2. Simple Suji Halwa

So comforting, so easy, and so often the favorite of the siblings! The semolina is cooked with ghee until lightly toasted, add sugar, milk, water, saffron, and nuts, and simmer until it thickens. Garnish with almond and cardamom. Warm, aromatic, and easy.

3. Kaju Katli

These melt-in-the-mouth cashew fudge, famously cut into diamond shapes, are a treat for the eyes. Grind the cashews to a fine powder and mix with sugar syrup and ghee till it resembles dough. Roll it out, cut it into pieces, and optionally top it with edible silver. Simply elegant.

4. Mini Cheese Maggi or Cheese Toast

Bringing back the comfort of our childhood! Boil the Maggi noodles adding cheese, or make cheese toast by topping slices of bread with grated cheese and grilling it until golden brown. Both are uncomplicated and comforting in taste.

5. Paneer Stuffed Bread Rolls

Warm, savory, and filling. Mash paneer with spices—chili, coriander, and onion—fill into slices of bread, rolling them tightly, then shallow frying them until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney. Nice little snack for Rakhi evening.

6. Rose Coconut Laddoos

Inspired by these DIY hampers' favorite chocolates, these colorful coconut laddoos surely uplift a wintry day. Mix desiccated coconut and Condensed Milk with a few drops of rose water to impart flavor, form into balls, optionally decorate with dried petals on the outside, and keep them in the fridge to set. Strongly aromatic and festive.

7. Spiced Cashew Mix & Masala Gur Chana

For a savory crunch, either is good to try:

Spiced Cashew Mix: Roast cashews in ghee along with chaat masala and chili powder.

Masala Gur Chana: Roast chana, pour melted jaggery mixed with dry ginger powder and spices over it, and cool them into sweet-crunchy clusters. Perfect finger food or to fill up a snack hamper.

Tips for Helping to Make It Easy

Plan: Pick something sweet and something snacky for variety.

Prep Ahead: Allow yourself to be free a day before by soaking or prepping.

Presentation Counts: Use small jars, colorful ribbons, or parchment paper to pack gifts.

Add a Note of Your Own: One handwritten note or greeting enhances anything you give.

This Raksha Bandhan, treat your sister to a homemade gift that proves your love and effort. These recipes will bring smiles and maybe a little good-natured ribbing your way, whether it's sweets like Besan Barfi or Rose Coconut Laddoos or crispy savory bites like Paneer Rolls or Spiced Cashew Mix.