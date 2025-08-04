Image Credit : Getty

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers vow to protect their sisters through all walks of life. Over the years, Raksha Bandhan has evolved beyond just traditional norms — it now celebrates the connection between siblings of all kinds, including cousins and even close friends who share a sibling-like bond.

In today’s digital age, Raksha Bandhan is also about sharing love through heartfelt posts on social media. If you're looking to express your sibling love online, here are some creative and fun captions you can use: