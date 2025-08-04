Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with delicious homemade Mawa Ladoo. This easy step-by-step recipe is perfect for making sweet treats for your brother and guests.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between siblings, is incomplete without sweets. Prepare special Mawa Ladoo for this Raksha Bandhan on August 9th. Here's a step-by-step recipe.

Ingredients :

Mawa (Khoya) – 250 grams

Sugar – 1 cup (powdered or slightly coarse)

Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon

Almonds – 10-12 (chopped)

Cashews – 10-12 (chopped)

Dry coconut – 2 tablespoons (optional)

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Saffron – 3-4 strands

Milk – 2 tablespoons (if mawa seems dry)

Step 1: Preparing the Mawa

First, knead the mawa thoroughly.

Heat one tablespoon of ghee in a non-stick or heavy-bottomed pan.

Add the grated mawa. Sauté over medium heat for 7-8 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mawa turns slightly golden and fragrant.

Step 2: Mixing the Sugar

Turn off the heat and let the mawa cool slightly.

Then add powdered sugar and mix well.

Let the mixture sit for a while until the sugar dissolves into the mawa. If needed, add 1-2 tablespoons of milk and knead.

Step 3: Flavor and Decoration

Now add cardamom powder, almonds, cashews, coconut (if using), and saffron.

Mix everything well. Once it cools slightly, it will be easier to shape the ladoos.

Step 4: Shaping the Ladoos

Grease your hands with a little ghee and shape the mixture into medium-sized ladoos.

Decorate with chopped almonds and cashews.

Let the ladoos rest for 1-2 hours for a richer flavor.

Tip:

These ladoos can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.

Adjust the sugar quantity to your preference.

Decorate with edible silver foil for an elegant touch.