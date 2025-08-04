Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with delicious homemade Mawa Ladoo. This easy step-by-step recipe is perfect for making sweet treats for your brother and guests.
Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between siblings, is incomplete without sweets. Prepare special Mawa Ladoo for this Raksha Bandhan on August 9th. Here's a step-by-step recipe.
Ingredients :
- Mawa (Khoya) – 250 grams
- Sugar – 1 cup (powdered or slightly coarse)
- Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon
- Almonds – 10-12 (chopped)
- Cashews – 10-12 (chopped)
- Dry coconut – 2 tablespoons (optional)
- Ghee – 1 tablespoon
- Saffron – 3-4 strands
- Milk – 2 tablespoons (if mawa seems dry)
Step 1: Preparing the Mawa
- First, knead the mawa thoroughly.
- Heat one tablespoon of ghee in a non-stick or heavy-bottomed pan.
- Add the grated mawa. Sauté over medium heat for 7-8 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mawa turns slightly golden and fragrant.
Step 2: Mixing the Sugar
- Turn off the heat and let the mawa cool slightly.
- Then add powdered sugar and mix well.
- Let the mixture sit for a while until the sugar dissolves into the mawa. If needed, add 1-2 tablespoons of milk and knead.
Step 3: Flavor and Decoration
- Now add cardamom powder, almonds, cashews, coconut (if using), and saffron.
- Mix everything well. Once it cools slightly, it will be easier to shape the ladoos.
Step 4: Shaping the Ladoos
- Grease your hands with a little ghee and shape the mixture into medium-sized ladoos.
- Decorate with chopped almonds and cashews.
- Let the ladoos rest for 1-2 hours for a richer flavor.
Tip:
These ladoos can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.
Adjust the sugar quantity to your preference.
Decorate with edible silver foil for an elegant touch.