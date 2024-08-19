Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Chocolate tart to Instant brownie, easy desserts to make at home

    Chef Aarushi Khanna, Founder of Frost has come up with some easy desserts to surprise your brother and family members on this Raksha Bandhan.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    A special day for the siblings will be celebrated on August 19, 2024, and if you think only gifting can make this day wonderful, you are wrong. What better day would be to surprise your brother and family members by cooking something for them? Don't panic, cooking isn't that hard as Chef Aarushi Khanna, Founder of Frost has come up with some easy desserts. 

    Instant Brownie

    Ingredients

    Dark chocolate-50 gm
    Soft butter-30 gm
    Powdered Sugar-55 gm
    Curd-50 gm
    Purpose flour-65 gm
    Cocoa powder-5 gm
    Baking powder-1/2 tsp
    Choco chips-2 tbsp

    Instructions

    1. In a bowl add butter and chocolate and melt it in the microwave
    2. Add sugar and curd and mix it till combined
    3. Sieve the dry ingredients in the batter and mix it along don’t over
    mix
    4. Fold in the choco chips
    5. Add the batter to a lined microwave-safe dish and add some
    choco chips on the top
    6. Micro it for 2 min or until baked

    No-bake chocolate tart

    Ingredients

    Crushed biscuits-30
    Butter-40 gm(add more if needed)
    Dark chocolate/compound-150 gm
    Fresh Cream-75 ml

    Instructions

    1. Mix biscuits and butter such that it does not crumble
    in first then spread it to a 6-inch tart tin with a removable bottom
    and set it for 30 minutes in the refrigerator
    2. Now, warm up the fresh cream and then add in the chocolate
    to form a smooth mixture with any lumps(micro if needed)
    3. Pour this prepared filling into the tart base
    4. Refrigerate it for 2-3 hours or until it sets

    Fusion Tea Cake

    Ingredients

    Plain yogurt- 120 gm
    Vegetable oil-60 ml
    Powdered sugar-120 gm
    Purpose flour-180 ml
    Khoa/Mawa-15 gm
    Vanilla essence-1 tsp
    Baking powder-1 tsp
    Baking soda-1/2 tsp
    Cardamom powder-1/2 tsp
    Pista-3 tbsp
    Almonds-2 tbsp

    Instructions

    1. In a bowl, mix sugar, oil and curd
    2. Add mawa and combine it
    3. Sieve all dry ingredients into the mixture and combine it along
    4. Fold in half of pistachios
    5. Add the batter into a lined loaf tin and top it off with leftover
    almonds and pistachios
    6. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 min or until a toothpick
    comes out clean 

    Motichoor laddoo parfait

    Ingredients

    Motichoor laddoo-4 pieces
    Cream cheese-40 gm
    Cardamom powder-1 tsp
    Whipped cream-60 gm
    Chopped pistachios-2 tbsp

    Instructions

    1. Crumble the motichoor laddoo
    2. Whip up the cream and combine the cream cheese along
    with cardamom powder
    3. Take a glass/mousse tub, add a layer of crumble motichoor
    laddoo then a layer of cream cheese filling, and repeat it till filled
    4. Top it off with pistachios
    5. Set it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes

