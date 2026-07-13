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USA Salary Guide: From Garbage Collectors to Doctors, Here's What They Earn Every Month
Everyone dreams of going to America for the big bucks. But it's not just for doctors and engineers. You'll be shocked to find out how much even a trash collector earns there!
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The American Dream: Big salaries, better life.
Young people from all over, including India, dream of moving to the USA for high-paying jobs and a fancy lifestyle. Professionals like software engineers, doctors, and lawyers often settle there. But in America, it's not just the big jobs that pay well. Even small, essential jobs come with a respectable salary. Let's take a look at the salary scene in the US, based on details shared by a YouTuber.
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The surprising income of trash collectors in America
In America, people highly respect the job of a trash collector. Their salary will definitely surprise you. They are paid on an hourly basis, usually getting a minimum of $15 per hour. Based on this, anyone doing a cleaning or small job can easily make between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh a month. Some even earn up to ₹4 lakh!
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Salary details of high-paying jobs
Highly qualified professionals with good experience earn massive salaries in the US. According to a YouTuber, here's a rough monthly breakdown in Indian Rupees. General doctors can earn around ₹21 lakh or more per month. Vets (veterinary doctors) make about ₹7 lakh a month. Lawyers are also in high demand. A junior lawyer earns ₹5 to ₹6 lakh monthly, while senior lawyers can pull in a whopping ₹15 to ₹20 lakh.
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How much do software engineers earn?
A large number of software engineers move to America, not just from India but from many countries. Youngsters often go there for higher studies, work part-time, and then take up a full-time job hoping for a fat paycheck. Many end up settling there. An average software engineer earns about ₹4 to ₹5 lakh a month, while seniors make over ₹10 lakh. Those on contract can get ₹6 to ₹7 lakh. Pilots earn around ₹15 to ₹16 lakh a month, and university professors make ₹7 to ₹8 lakh. But remember, high salaries also mean high expenses and heavy taxes.
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How much do middle-class employees earn in America?
In the US economy, even 'middle-class' jobs pay quite well. Drivers of large 16-wheeler trucks can earn as much as, or even more than, software engineers, making over ₹5 lakh a month. On the other hand, teachers in America earn relatively less, about ₹3 to ₹4 lakh a month. Bank employees, barbers, and tailors can earn anywhere from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh, depending on their work.
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High earnings from tips
Many people from India and other countries work as waiters, often as a part-time job, and they earn a lot. Their basic salary might be between ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh a month, but they make a huge amount from tips. With salary and tips combined, they can easily make up to ₹4 lakh a month. In America, hard work really pays off. Any job can fetch you more than ₹1 lakh a month. Many people work multiple part-time jobs to earn more. It's common for both spouses and even children over 18 to work and support the family.
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