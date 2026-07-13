6 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

High earnings from tips

Many people from India and other countries work as waiters, often as a part-time job, and they earn a lot. Their basic salary might be between ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh a month, but they make a huge amount from tips. With salary and tips combined, they can easily make up to ₹4 lakh a month. In America, hard work really pays off. Any job can fetch you more than ₹1 lakh a month. Many people work multiple part-time jobs to earn more. It's common for both spouses and even children over 18 to work and support the family.