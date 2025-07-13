Learn what to do immediately after a dog bite to protect your health.

Many people love keeping dogs as pets. However, they can also pose a risk. A dog bite should never be ignored, as some bites can have serious health consequences, including rabies.

Whether bitten by a pet dog or a stray, it's crucial to seek appropriate treatment. Failure to do so can be life-threatening. This article outlines the immediate steps to take after a dog bite.

First Aid for Dog Bites:

Don't panic if bitten. First, wash the wound under running water with soap for 10-15 minutes to prevent viral transmission. Then, immediately go to the hospital. The doctor will administer injections depending on the severity of the wound. Since there's a risk of tetanus along with rabies, get a tetanus shot as well. Take at least four to five doses. This will help protect you from rabies. Also, follow the doctor's dietary recommendations.

Foods to Avoid After a Dog Bite:

1. Sweets

Sweets can cause swelling, slow down healing, and lead to other complications.

2. Hard Foods

If the bite is near your mouth or face, chewing can be difficult. Avoid hard foods to prevent further injury.

3. Dairy Products

Avoid milk, yogurt, paneer, and other dairy products. They can increase mucus production and bacterial growth, raising the risk of infection.

4. Alcohol

Avoid alcohol after a dog bite. It can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of infection.

5. Spicy Foods

Spicy and sour foods can irritate the wound and cause pain.