Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds with strongest bite force

While bite force is a significant measure of strength, the behavior of these dogs largely depends on their training, environment, and socialization.
Known for their guarding instincts, Rottweilers are muscular and powerful. They are commonly used in police and military roles, with a natural protective instinct.
German Shepherds are highly intelligent and often used in police and military work. They are known for their protective instincts, loyalty, and strength.
Known more for their size than their aggression, Great Danes are gentle giants. Despite their calm demeanor, their large size gives them a strong bite force.
An Italian Mastiff, the Cane Corso is a large and muscular breed used for protection and hunting. It is known for its strong will, intelligence, and loyalty to its owners.
Though controversial, Pit Bulls are often misunderstood. They can be loving and loyal pets with proper training and care, but their powerful jaws make their bite formidable.
One of the largest dog breeds, the English Mastiff is enormous and friendly. Due of their huge head and teeth, their biting force is powerful despite their calmness.
The muscular and agile Dogo Argentino was raised in Argentina to hunt wild boars. Their biting force and protective instinct are great.