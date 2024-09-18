Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds with strongest bite force

While bite force is a significant measure of strength, the behavior of these dogs largely depends on their training, environment, and socialization.

Image credits: Getty

Rottweiler (Bite Force: 328 PSI)

Known for their guarding instincts, Rottweilers are muscular and powerful. They are commonly used in police and military roles, with a natural protective instinct.

Image credits: Getty

German Shepherd (Bite Force: 238 PSI)

German Shepherds are highly intelligent and often used in police and military work. They are known for their protective instincts, loyalty, and strength.
 

Image credits: Getty

Great Dane (Bite Force: 238 PSI)

Known more for their size than their aggression, Great Danes are gentle giants. Despite their calm demeanor, their large size gives them a strong bite force.

Image credits: Pixabay

Cane Corso (Bite Force: 700 PSI)

An Italian Mastiff, the Cane Corso is a large and muscular breed used for protection and hunting. It is known for its strong will, intelligence, and loyalty to its owners.

Image credits: Getty

Pit Bull (Bite Force: 235 PSI)

Though controversial, Pit Bulls are often misunderstood. They can be loving and loyal pets with proper training and care, but their powerful jaws make their bite formidable.

Image credits: Getty

English Mastiff (Bite Force: 552 PSI)

One of the largest dog breeds, the English Mastiff is enormous and friendly. Due of their huge head and teeth, their biting force is powerful despite their calmness.

Image credits: our own

Dogo Argentino (Bite Force: 500 PSI)

The muscular and agile Dogo Argentino was raised in Argentina to hunt wild boars. Their biting force and protective instinct are great.

Image credits: stockphoto
Find Next One