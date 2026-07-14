Want fresh, homegrown vegetables without waiting for months? These fast-growing veggies can be ready to harvest in as little as 20 days, making them perfect for beginners and anyone looking to enjoy a quick kitchen garden.

If you have a small backyard, a spare corner, or even a little open space at home, you can easily set up your own mini vegetable garden. The best part is that some vegetables are ready for harvest in just 15 to 20 days! This not only gives you fresh, organic produce but also makes the joy of gardening even better. Today, we'll tell you about these fast-growing vegetables that you can easily plant in your backyard. We all know that vegetables from the market are often loaded with chemicals and pesticides. In such a situation, homegrown veggies are much safer and fresher. Besides, gardening is a fantastic way to reduce stress and connect with nature. With a little space and regular care, you can grow fresh vegetables for your family every day.

1. Fenugreek (Methi) will be ready in 15-20 days

Fenugreek is one of the fastest-growing green vegetables. You can sow its seeds directly into the soil, and they will sprout in just a few days. In about 15 to 20 days, its tender leaves will be ready for you to cut. Methi doesn't need a lot of maintenance. Just keep the soil slightly moist and make sure it gets a few hours of sunlight daily.

2. Grow Coriander (Dhania) easily

Coriander is a key ingredient in almost every Indian kitchen. After sowing the seeds, you can get fresh leaves in 15 to 20 days. For better germination, you should lightly crush the seeds before planting. Coriander leaves are perfect for adding flavour to salads, chutneys, and curries.

3. Radish (Mooli) Leaves and Microgreens

While the radish root takes a bit longer to grow, its green leaves are ready for use within 20 days. Radish microgreens are also considered very nutritious. You don't even need a deep pot to grow microgreens; you can easily grow them in a tray.

4. Spinach (Palak), a fast-growing green vegetable

Spinach is another excellent option for your mini vegetable garden. About 18 to 20 days after sowing the seeds, its tender leaves are ready for harvesting. Spinach is packed with iron, fibre, and many essential vitamins, so growing it at home is a big plus for your health.

5. Lettuce is best for salad lovers

If you love eating salads, you must grow lettuce. Some varieties start producing small leaves within 20 days. If you harvest it regularly, it will keep producing for a long time.

6. Grow Spring Onions from kitchen waste

You don't even need to buy new seeds to grow spring onions. Just plant the white root part of the onions you buy from the market in the soil. In a few days, new green shoots will start to appear. This method is not only cheap but also eco-friendly.

7. Mustard (Sarson) Microgreens

Microgreens grown from mustard seeds are ready in just 10 to 15 days. They are full of nutrients and can be used in salads, sandwiches, and soups. Remember, for fast-growing vegetables, the soil must be fertile. A mix of garden soil, vermicompost, and cocopeat is considered the best. Adding organic manure every 15 days improves plant growth. Most vegetables need at least 4 to 6 hours of sunlight daily. Also, always keep the soil slightly moist.