The May-June heat is unbearable, and nobody wants to spend hours in the kitchen. Here are four super easy and tasty dahi recipes you can whip up in just 10-15 minutes.

Even coolers and ACs are struggling against the May-June heat, and cooking in the kitchen feels like a real task. If you're tired of meeting everyone's food demands this season, why not try something that gets ready in 10-15 minutes? These dishes can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You already know the benefits of eating dahi in summer. It cools the body and keeps you full for a long time. So, we've brought you four dahi dishes that you can try.

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Dahi Pyaaz Raita

Nothing beats Dahi Pyaaz Raita for a refreshing and tasty side dish. Just take a bowl of dahi, and mix in some chopped onions and chillies. For the tadka, heat some mustard oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a pinch of heeng. This simple step doubles the flavour. You can serve it with rice, roti, or parathas.

How to make Dahi Tadka?

This quick Dahi Tadka dish has become really popular in the last few years. It's even a favourite among Bollywood celebrities. To make it, just heat a little oil in a pan and fry some onions and chillies until they turn light brown. In a separate bowl, whisk the dahi well until it becomes thick. Now, add this to the pan and fry it. It tastes amazing with roti and rice and gets ready in no time.

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Chukhouni Recipe

This dahi-based dish is famous in Nepal. It uses potatoes as the main ingredient. First, mash 3-4 boiled potatoes in a bowl and add chopped green coriander and chillies. For masalas, use turmeric and red chilli powder. Now, add dahi, a squeeze of lemon juice, and salt. Finally, prepare a tadka with mustard oil and methi seeds. You can serve this with both parathas and rice.

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Easy way to make Dahi Aloo

Dahi Aloo sabzi is a huge favourite in UP and Bihar. To make it, mix turmeric, red chilli, and coriander powder into whisked dahi. This trick prevents the dahi from splitting while cooking. Now, heat oil or ghee in a kadhai and add jeera and heeng. Sauté some green chillies and ginger. Add chopped potatoes and fry them for 2-3 minutes. On a low flame, slowly pour in the dahi mixture, stirring continuously so it doesn't curdle. Keep stirring until it comes to a boil. Let it cook for 5-6 minutes. Once the dahi thickens, add salt and kasuri methi before serving.