Experts suggest consuming curd during breakfast or lunch due to its cooling properties.
Having curd with breakfast strengthens the digestive system and reduces body heat.
Curd at lunch keeps the body cool, protects against summer heat, and aids digestion.
Consuming curd at night may cause cough, cold, and slow down digestion.
Curd on an empty stomach can lead to digestive issues like gas and acidity.
Having curd immediately after a workout can cause cold and cough. Wait for 30 minutes.
Amazing Benefits of Eating Cumin on an Empty Stomach
Travel Guide: 10 hidden Himalayan treks every adventurer must explore
5 tasty rice dishes to try when you're out of sambar
8 Party Dresses Inspired by Nyra Banerjee