Beat the Heat: What's the best time to eat curd in summer?

lifestyle May 14 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Pixabay
Expert Opinion

Experts suggest consuming curd during breakfast or lunch due to its cooling properties.

Morning Curd

Having curd with breakfast strengthens the digestive system and reduces body heat.

Afternoon Curd

Curd at lunch keeps the body cool, protects against summer heat, and aids digestion.

Nighttime Curd?

Consuming curd at night may cause cough, cold, and slow down digestion.

Curd on Empty Stomach?

Curd on an empty stomach can lead to digestive issues like gas and acidity.

Post-Workout Curd?

Having curd immediately after a workout can cause cold and cough. Wait for 30 minutes.

