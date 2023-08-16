Lifestyle
Combine cooked rice with curd, milk, cardamom, saffron, and a hint of sugar for a delightful rice pudding with an Indian twist.
Use curd to make fluffy pancakes. Top with a dollop of curd, a drizzle of honey, and your favorite fruits.
Layer a mixture of crumbled digestive biscuits and melted butter with a creamy blend of curd, cream cheese, and a touch of vanilla. Top with berry compote or fruit preserves.
Layer curd with your favorite cereal, sliced fruits, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts for a quick and satisfying dessert parfait.
Blend curd with your favorite fruits (think strawberries, peaches, or even tropical fruits) and a touch of honey. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze.
Blend curd with unsweetened cocoa powder, a touch of maple syrup, and a pinch of salt for a rich and satisfying chocolate mousse.
Whip curd with a touch of honey until light and fluffy. Serve in individual cups and garnish with fresh berries or a sprinkle of cocoa powder.