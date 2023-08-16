Lifestyle

7 easy curd dessert recipes for every occasion

Image credits: Freepik

Curd Rice Pudding (Dahi Kheer)

Combine cooked rice with curd, milk, cardamom, saffron, and a hint of sugar for a delightful rice pudding with an Indian twist.

Curd Pancakes

Use curd to make fluffy pancakes. Top with a dollop of curd, a drizzle of honey, and your favorite fruits.

Curd Cheesecake Parfait

Layer a mixture of crumbled digestive biscuits and melted butter with a creamy blend of curd, cream cheese, and a touch of vanilla. Top with berry compote or fruit preserves.

Curd Parfait with Cereal

Layer curd with your favorite cereal, sliced fruits, and a sprinkle of chopped nuts for a quick and satisfying dessert parfait.

Curd Popsicles

Blend curd with your favorite fruits (think strawberries, peaches, or even tropical fruits) and a touch of honey. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze.

Chocolate Curd Mousse

Blend curd with unsweetened cocoa powder, a touch of maple syrup, and a pinch of salt for a rich and satisfying chocolate mousse.

Curd Mousse

Whip curd with a touch of honey until light and fluffy. Serve in individual cups and garnish with fresh berries or a sprinkle of cocoa powder.

