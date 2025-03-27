user
user icon

Mumbai Police issues second summons to Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke

Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video.

Mumbai Police issues second summons to Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 9:08 AM IST

Mumbai Police have issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his joke referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", on YouTube, officials said on Wednesday.

Kamra failed to appear on the first date, and his lawyer had requested seven days. However, after he did not appear, Mumbai Police issued another date after taking legal opinion.

Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra had made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that Kamra has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, action will be taken against him. Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials.

Mumbai police said that if the investigation reveals that Kunal Kamra has committed any crime before this through his pranks, then more cases can be registered against him.

Also read: Mumbai police reject Kunal Kamra's appeal seeking extension, to issue second summon today

Kamra sparks row with 'gaddar' joke aimed at Eknath Shinde

Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him.

On Tuesday, Kamra shared a new video mocking Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing The Habitat comedy club in Mumbai, where he had previously performed.
Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded to this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand against Kamra's remarks. Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, he said the government would not allow freedom of expression to become a tool for spreading "tyranny."

The Chief Minister said, "We appreciate humor and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny."

He stated that Kamra staged "low-quality" comedy. "This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged low-quality comedy," the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person. 

Also read: Hawa Hawai...: Kunal Kamra mocks Nirmala Sitharaman in new video amid Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' row (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video shk

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

D-Mart employee slapped, forced to apologise by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi (WATCH) shk

D-Mart employee slapped, forced to apologise by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi (WATCH)

Karnataka: 24-year-old MBA intern found dead in Belagavi PG, probe underway anr

Karnataka: 24-year-old MBA intern found dead in Belagavi PG, probe underway

Kerala: 24-year-old woman susymol thumbipennu from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking anr

Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

UP: Aligarh juice vendor shocked by Rs 7 point 79 crore tax notice, suspects PAN misuse anr

UP: Aligarh juice vendor shocked by Rs 7.79 crore tax notice, suspects PAN misuse

Recent Stories

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here

PHOTOS Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow ATG

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate ATG

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27 ATG

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video shk

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon