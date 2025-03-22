user
user

Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif-5 top Bollywood actresses who own cosmetic brands

The cosmetics market is very famous in India, where many people are interested in skincare. Like Lady Gaga and Rihanna, many Bollywood celebrities have also started their beauty brands. These Indian celebrities are offering super products to their fans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and many more Bollywood divas are in the cosmetic business. These are their business ventures. Find out who owns which brand.

article_image2

Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E launched "Ashwagandha Bounce" and "Patchouli Glow". These are natural, nourishing beauty products.


article_image3

Priyanka Chopra Jonas started an environment-friendly haircare line, Anomaly Haircare. It focuses on sustainable, natural hair care solutions.

article_image4

Bollywood star Sunny Leone's cosmetics brand Star Struck started in 2018. It first had a lip products collection.

article_image5

In 2019, Katrina Kaif started her makeup and beauty line Kay Beauty. It offers products that suit everyone.

article_image6

Masaba Gupta started her vegetarian, paraben-free beauty line Love Child by Masaba. It includes skincare and makeup products.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural movie all set to hit theatres in April RBA

'Odela 2': Tamannaah Bhatia's supernatural movie all set to hit theatres in April

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds will skip 2025 Met Gala due to legal issues; Read on NTI

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds will skip 2025 Met Gala due to legal issues; Read on

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash wedding: TV star blames on AI for THIS news RBA

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash wedding: TV star blames on AI for THIS news

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more MEG

Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

Is Ghajini 2 happening Know what AR Murugadoss has to say about the sequel RBA

Is ‘Ghajini 2’ happening? Know what AR Murugadoss has to say about the sequel

Recent Stories

Israel strikes Lebanon in response to rocket attacks, ceasefire on brink of collapse dmn

BREAKING: Israel strikes Lebanon in response to rocket attacks, ceasefire on brink of collapse

Indian Railways special facilities for senior citizens lower berths wheelchairs and more gcw

Indian Railways’ special facilities for senior citizens – Lower berths, wheelchairs and more!

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' spin prowess outplay Mumbai Indians snt

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI Preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' spin prowess outplay Mumbai Indians?

Love, lies, murder & celebrations: Muskan, Sahil play Holi, celebrate birthday after killing Saurabh (WATCH) ddr

Meerut murder case: Love, lies & celebrations — WATCH Muskan, Sahil play Holi, celebrate after killing Saurabh

Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 Cricketers who own restaurants NTI

Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 Cricketers who own restaurants

Recent Videos

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon
Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Video Icon
Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Middle East War Escalates: Yemen Launches Attack at Jerusalem; Israeli Army Intercepts Missile

Video Icon
Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

Smart Meter Scam: Karnataka Scandal's Disturbing Similarities to Andhra Pradesh

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Karnataka Pulse | Why is there a 'Bandh' in the State?

Video Icon