Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif-5 top Bollywood actresses who own cosmetic brands

The cosmetics market is very famous in India, where many people are interested in skincare. Like Lady Gaga and Rihanna, many Bollywood celebrities have also started their beauty brands. These Indian celebrities are offering super products to their fans.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and many more Bollywood divas are in the cosmetic business. These are their business ventures. Find out who owns which brand.

Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E launched "Ashwagandha Bounce" and "Patchouli Glow". These are natural, nourishing beauty products.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas started an environment-friendly haircare line, Anomaly Haircare. It focuses on sustainable, natural hair care solutions.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone's cosmetics brand Star Struck started in 2018. It first had a lip products collection.

In 2019, Katrina Kaif started her makeup and beauty line Kay Beauty. It offers products that suit everyone.

Masaba Gupta started her vegetarian, paraben-free beauty line Love Child by Masaba. It includes skincare and makeup products.

