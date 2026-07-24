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Durga Puja 2026: Big News for West Bengal! Tourism Minister Announces Special Tour Packages
The state government has some great news for tourists ahead of Durga Puja. The Tourism Minister just announced a bunch of new plans during the budget session in the Assembly. Here's a quick look at what's in store.
Puja special: New tour packages announced!
Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh announced on Thursday that the state tourism department is launching a special package for Durga Puja. He made the announcement while presenting the department's budget in the Assembly. He added that the full details will be shared at the right time.
An open invitation to all travellers
The minister said that every year, tourists from all over India and abroad come to see Bengal's Durga Puja. He urged all travel enthusiasts to visit Kolkata and the districts during the festival.
Will the famous Puja carnival happen this year?
The minister stated that no decision has been made yet about the Durga Puja carnival. The Trinamool government used to organise a grand carnival, which featured famous idols from Kolkata and nearby areas. There's still uncertainty about what will happen after the change in government.
Previous government's track record questioned
The minister alleged that the previous Trinamool government did not give any importance to the tourism department. He informed that the new government has presented a departmental budget of around ₹528 crore.
The new motto: 'Tourism for All'
Following the budget, the minister declared that the government's main goal is 'Tourism for All'. The department's philosophy was presented as 'A place you can always return to'.
A five-point plan for Bengal tourism
The state has adopted a five-point strategy to achieve its goal. This includes turning potential into success, making tourism accessible for everyone, putting Bengal on the world tourism map, making West Bengal the gateway to Eastern India, and linking tourism with other sectors.
Kolkata to become a major tourism hub
The government is creating a Tourism Industrial Policy with a special focus on promoting Kolkata. The department also plans to hold around 2,000 seminars with national and international companies. Darjeeling, Mandarmani, and the Sunderbans will be developed as 'Global Destinations'.
Controversy over revolutionary's ancestral home
An MLA from Purba Bardhaman alleged that a toilet was built at the ancestral home of revolutionary Rasbehari Basu during the Trinamool government's tenure. Responding to this, the minister said he will speak with the District Magistrate and has ordered a departmental probe. He assured that legal action will be taken based on the investigation report.
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