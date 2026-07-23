Chinese marathon runner Li Meizhen, 25, completed the 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon in 2:35:07 despite her period starting mid-race, a feat that garnered global praise. Her determination has fuelled important discussions about menstruation and breaking stigmas in sports, showcasing immense resilience.

‘God Is A Woman’! Chinese marathon runner Li Meizhen, then 25, captured global attention when she completed the 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon in Hebei, China, on September 22, 2024, despite her period unexpectedly starting mid-race. Her act of defiance against a natural bodily function in a high-stakes athletic event sparked widespread admiration and conversations about menstruation in sports.

The unforeseen challenge, which saw visible signs of her menstrual cycle during the gruelling 42-kilometre race, became a powerful symbol of resilience. It underscored the physical and mental strength required of athletes, particularly women, who navigate unique physiological shifts during competition.

The Extreme Race and Personal Ordeal

Li Meizhen was deep into the marathon, around the 34-35 kilometre mark, when her period began. This late stage in a 42-kilometer race is often considered the most challenging, a point where athletes typically face extreme fatigue and mental struggle. For Li, this critical phase was accompanied by the sudden onset of menstruation, showing significant physical discomfort and an unexpected psychological hurdle. Despite the visible presence of blood and the inherent pain and distraction that menstruation can bring, especially during high-intensity physical exertion, she remained entirely resolute in her commitment to finish the race, refusing to yield to the compounding difficulties.

What She Said

"If I quit, this would mean I would have to run another marathon," she stated, highlighting the dedication and strategic planning involved in elite-level running careers. Many praised Li for her immense courage, not only in enduring and completing the race under such circumstances but also for inadvertently challenging the long-standing stigma surrounding menstruation, particularly in the public eye and within the highly competitive sports arena.