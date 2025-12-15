Best Places for New Year Celebrations: Planning a trip to welcome the new year? Here's a list of 8 places to visit on a 3-5-day holiday that will offer both adventure and peace.

The new year is falling on working days this time. So, if you're also thinking of taking leave for a long weekend, this article is for you. From Christmas to New Year 2026, most people take a 4-5 day leave for a trip. If you also want a peaceful life away from the crowds for a few days, then check out this list of 8 places that can be your perfect destination.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Kasol is a perfect combination of natural beauty and adventure. You can visit here from October to February. A budget of ₹15,000 per person for 3-4 days is sufficient to explore the area. Additionally, you can visit the hot springs, Chalal village, and Manikaran Gurudwara.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

If you want a fantastic experience on a low budget, you can visit Jaipur. From October to March, it's bustling with tourists. This city is known for its forts and palaces. It emerged as a trending destination in 2025. If you're going solo, the trip can be completed in ₹10-15k.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

In 2025, Udaipur has emerged as a romantic lakeside destination. Although it's crowded with tourists every month, you can visit here from October to March.

Goa

November to February is the right time to visit Goa. Various events are also organized here for the New Year. North Goa is famous for its party culture, while in South Goa, you will find quiet beaches like Palolem and Agonda.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

The beauty of the lakeside hill station Nainital is unparalleled. This place is absolutely perfect for celebrating the New Year with your partner. You can visit here from September to January. 3 days are enough to explore it.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Visiting Manali in winter is everyone's dream. This mountain escape can be well explored in 5-6 days. It offers a perfect mix of adventure and nature. Additionally, paragliding, river rafting, and snowfall make it even more special.

Meghalaya

Embracing Northeast adventure, Meghalaya is emerging as a top destination in 2025. The right time to visit Meghalaya is from October to March. In 4-5 days, you can explore hidden waterfalls, lush green mountains, the capital Shillong, and Cherrapunji.

Pushkar

If you want to welcome the New Year in a spiritual or festive way, away from the party culture, you can go to Pushkar in Rajasthan. This city is vibrant with colors from October to March. You can easily explore it in 3-4 days. It's worth noting that Pushkar hosts the world's largest camel fair, which attracts millions of people from India and abroad.