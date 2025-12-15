Garlic is a key kitchen ingredient that enhances aroma and flavor in curries. Beyond taste, it offers health benefits such as fighting bacteria, reducing inflammation, and supporting overall immunity naturally.

Eating garlic on an empty stomach in the morning may help control cholesterol levels by reducing bad LDL cholesterol and supporting heart health when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.

Studies suggest that people who consumed garlic saw up to a 10% reduction in LDL cholesterol within a short period. Including raw garlic in your morning routine may help maintain a healthy heart and improve overall cardiovascular health.

Eating one or two cloves of raw garlic may help the body absorb nutrients more effectively by supporting digestion and improving gut health when consumed regularly.

Regularly eating raw garlic on an empty stomach may help protect against heart disease. The compound allicin not only gives garlic its strong flavor but also helps fight oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body.

Garlic is beneficial for liver health as compounds like allicin and sulfur support liver enzyme function. Research suggests regular consumption may help reduce liver fat accumulation and lower cholesterol levels naturally.

