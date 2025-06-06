8 amazing South Indian dishes using leftover rice
Don't toss that leftover rice! In South India, rice is a staple, and there are tons of dishes you can make with it. Here are 8 easy South Indian recipes using leftover rice that are perfect for any meal, even your lunchbox.
| Published : Jun 06 2025, 12:30 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : freepik
Chitranna
Chitranna, or lemon rice, is a Karnataka classic. Leftover rice is tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chilies, then flavored with turmeric and lemon juice. It's refreshing and zesty!
28
Image Credit : freepik
Thayir Sadam
Curd rice, or Thayir Sadam in Tamil Nadu, is simple and comforting. Leftover rice is mixed with yogurt and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.
38
Image Credit : pinterest
Poornam Boorelu
Poornam Boorelu is a traditional sweet made with rice flour and a lentil filling. It's a festive treat for special occasions.
48
Image Credit : social media
Pulihora
Pulihora, also known as Puliyodharai or Puliyogare, is tangy and spicy. It's made with tamarind, curry leaves, peanuts, and spices.
58
Image Credit : pinterest
Pungulu
Pungulu is a popular Andhra Pradesh snack. Ground leftover rice is mixed with chilies, onions, and spices, then deep-fried.
68
Image Credit : facebook
Pothrekulu
Pothrekulu is a sweet treat from Andhra Pradesh. Thin rice starch sheets are filled with jaggery and ghee.
78
Image Credit : pinterest.
Uttapam
Uttapam is a thick, soft dosa made from leftover rice batter, topped with onions, tomatoes, chilies, and cilantro.
88
Image Credit : pinterest
Idli
You can even make idli with leftover rice! Grind soaked lentils with the rice, add salt, and steam.
Top Stories