Biriyani to Dal-bhat: 7 popular dishes that are not actually Indian
7 Indian dishes that aren't actually Indian: From Dal-Bhat to Samosa and Biryani, these dishes are popular in India but originated elsewhere. Let's explore their origins and how they made their way to India
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 03:55 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : freepik
Biryani is incredibly loved in India. But it was born in Persia (Iran) and came to India with the Mughals. Over time, it developed unique regional variations.
27
Image Credit : freepik
The name sounds Indian, but this dish was created in a Glasgow restaurant in 1971. A chef added gravy to dry chicken tikka to make it tastier, and the rest is history.
37
Image Credit : freepik
Dal-Bhat is a staple in many Indian meals. In Bihar and Northeast India, it's a daily meal. But it's originally from Nepal, where it's a traditional dish.
47
Image Credit : freepik
Gulab Jamun is a must-have at Indian celebrations. But it came from the Mediterranean region, inspired by a dish called 'Luqmat al-Qadi'.
57
Image Credit : freepik
Jalebi looks Indian, but it originated in Central Asia and Persia as 'Zulabiya'. Its taste and appearance changed after arriving in India.
67
Image Credit : freepik
Tandoori Naan has an interesting history. This bread was made in Iran and Central Asia and came to India with the Mughals. Now, it's a restaurant favorite.
77
Image Credit : freepik
Samosa, the perfect chai companion, came from the Middle East. It was known as 'Sambusak' and gained a new identity in India with potato filling and spices.
