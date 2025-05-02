English

7 Steps to Glowing Skin in Monsoon

Get glowing skin this monsoon with our easy 7-step skincare routine.
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:freepik AI
Cleanse with a Mild Face Wash

Dirt and humidity during monsoon lead to sweat and oil buildup. Wash your face twice daily with a mild face wash to prevent clogged pores.

Image credits: freepik AI
Don't Forget to Exfoliate

Exfoliate twice a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal fresh skin. Avoid over-exfoliation.

Image credits: freepik AI
Use a Toner

Open pores are a common problem during monsoon. Use a natural toner like aloe vera or rose water to tighten pores and keep skin hydrated.

Image credits: pexels
Apply Oil-Free Moisturizer

Even in humid weather, skin needs moisture. Use an oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer.

Image credits: Getty
Don't Forget Sunscreen

UV rays can harm your skin even during monsoon. Apply a lightweight sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily.

Image credits: Getty
Use Light Makeup

Heavy foundation and oily products can worsen pimples during monsoon. Choose minimal, waterproof, and light makeup products.

Image credits: Getty
Repair Skin at Night

Cleanse your skin before bed and apply a light night cream or serum. This repairs and rejuvenates the skin.

Image credits: social media

