Dirt and humidity during monsoon lead to sweat and oil buildup. Wash your face twice daily with a mild face wash to prevent clogged pores.
Exfoliate twice a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal fresh skin. Avoid over-exfoliation.
Open pores are a common problem during monsoon. Use a natural toner like aloe vera or rose water to tighten pores and keep skin hydrated.
Even in humid weather, skin needs moisture. Use an oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer.
UV rays can harm your skin even during monsoon. Apply a lightweight sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily.
Heavy foundation and oily products can worsen pimples during monsoon. Choose minimal, waterproof, and light makeup products.
Cleanse your skin before bed and apply a light night cream or serum. This repairs and rejuvenates the skin.
