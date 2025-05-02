Image Credit : Freepik

Just like the Big Bang created the universe, the beginning of a relationship is often marked by intense attraction, excitement, and curiosity. This phase is full of new discoveries, where partners learn about each other’s interests, values, and quirks.

Key Aspects of the Initial Phase:

Curiosity & Exploration – Asking questions and showing genuine interest in your partner.

Emotional Sparks – The thrill of new love and deepening emotional bonds.

Open Communication – Expressing thoughts freely without fear of judgment.