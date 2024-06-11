Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AP News: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM post, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP; check details

    Reports indicate that Pawan Kalyan is eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister portfolio along with five cabinet positions for his Jana Sena Party. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure two cabinet posts in the state government.

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on June 12. As the ceremony approaches, TDP's allies are positioning themselves for key roles in the new government.

    Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, has expressed hesitation about taking a ministerial position at this time, preferring instead to work within the cabinet without holding an official berth. The TDP is aiming to secure 20 of the 25 cabinet seats, while allocating 3+1 seats to Jana Sena and 2 seats to the BJP.

    The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Wednesday morning near the Kesarapalli IT Park. TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend the event. Several central ministers are also expected to be present.

    Naidu recently attended the NDA's parliamentary party meeting, where he praised PM Modi for his tireless efforts during the campaign. "PM Modi started the campaign and ended with the same spirit, which helped the NDA secure this verdict," Naidu said, highlighting the Prime Minister's dedication.

    The TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP formed a strong alliance for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TDP won 16 seats, Jana Sena secured 2, and the BJP claimed 3 out of the 25 seats contested. In the Assembly polls, the TDP achieved a significant victory with 135 seats, while Jana Sena won 21 and the BJP garnered 8 seats.

