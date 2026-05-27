The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia saw the crescent moon of Shawwal this evening, Thursday, March 19, and is commemorating Eid ul-Fitr today, Friday, March 20, 2026.

South Asia generally celebrates the next day, with the moon visible on Friday, March 20, and Eid on Saturday, March 21.

With the celebration just around the doorstep, indianexpress.com has chosen the greatest wishes and greetings to share with friends and family.