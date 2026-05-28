Muslims across India celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with prayers for peace and brotherhood. Authorities in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal implemented extensive security measures, ensuring peaceful, incident-free celebrations across the country.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday, Muslims across India were seen celebrating the festival from the early hours of the day. Special prayers were also offered at the Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi, while large crowds gathered at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi and at various Eidgahs to offer prayers. A person who came to offer the morning namaz at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi said, "We convey the message of brotherhood. We want this festival to be celebrated with great joy. We pray to Allah for the progress of the country, peace, and brotherhood."

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Security Measures in Delhi

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma, during routine security patrols on the occasion, said that the celebrations have so far remained completely incident-free and expressed hope that this trend would continue. Verma said, "Security arrangements have been put in place; the Delhi Police, particularly in the Central District, has made extensive arrangements. In the run-up to Bakrid, the Delhi Police had conducted route marches and flag marches in the area, particularly in localities with mixed populations. So far, the celebrations have remained completely incident-free, and we hope this trend will continue. As part of the festival, the ritual sacrifice will be carried out strictly indoors."

Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Eid-ul-Adha prayers were conducted peacefully under the leadership of the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Additional Superintendent of Police. Adequate security arrangements were put in place, and police personnel were deployed at all Eidgahs and mosques to ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain law and order. Om Prakash, a temple attendant, said that "Hindu and Muslim communities have coexisted harmoniously for generations, conducting their respective prayers, puja at the temple and namaz at the Eidgah, without any disputes, with both places sharing a common wall."

Festivities in Other States

In Rajasthan, the Jannati Darwaza at the Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah was also opened in the early hours on Thursday, and a large crowd gathered to offer prayers. In other states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and Rajasthan, the festival is being celebrated peacefully.

Detailed Security Preparations

Earlier, for the smooth conduct of the festival, security arrangements were put in several places. In Uttar Pradesh, Joint Commissioner of Police Bablu Kumar on Wednesday said preparations had been underway for some time, and meetings with peace committees were conducted by all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) across all zones. Kumar said, "On Eid-ul-Adha security arrangements, Bablu Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said Bakrid is being celebrated today, and comprehensive police arrangements have been put in place across the district. Preparations have been underway for some time; meetings with peace committees have been conducted by all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) across all zones. Discussions have been held with all stakeholders."

He further added, "We have visited all important and sensitive locations and have addressed all pending issues from the past. In total, 46 officers of the rank of Additional SP and approximately 14 officers of the rank of Deputy SP have been deployed. Additionally, a police force comprising nearly 1,500 personnel has been deployed."

West Bengal

In West Bengal, similar preparations were made to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully, said Police Commissioner of Chandannagar Sunil Kumar Yadav on Wednesday. Yadav informed that Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Emergency First Response (EFR) teams will be deployed along with 12 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Yadav said, "We have held about 22 coordination meetings with community leaders. Directions have been issued as per government orders. All sacrifices (qurbani) will be conducted in closed areas only. Meat distribution will also be strictly in closed spaces. Traffic flow will remain normal. To maintain law and order, RAF, EFR and district RAF will be deployed. Along with that, 12 CRPF companies will also be deployed." (ANI)