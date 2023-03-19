Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Orange juice to Lemon water: 6 vitamin C-rich drinks that boost your iron levels and general health

    Consuming vitamin C-rich beverages can assist in boosting iron levels in the body and avoiding iron shortage. Including these beverages in your daily diet can be a natural and healthy strategy to treat iron deficiency and preserve general health.

    Vitamin C is an essential component that is critical to our general health. It strengthens our immune system, is an antioxidant, promotes iron absorption, and aids collagen production. Insufficient vitamin C intake can result in various health issues, including iron deficiency. Iron deficiency results in anaemia, tiredness, weakness, and other symptoms. These are some vitamin C-rich beverages that can assist with iron insufficiency.

    Strawberry: Strawberries contain high levels of vitamin C, which can help improve iron absorption. Adding spinach to the smoothie can also boost the iron content of the drink and help combat iron deficiency.

    Kiwi fruit: Kiwi fruit is another excellent source of vitamin C and can help improve iron levels in the body. Kiwi contains actinidin, an enzyme that helps digest iron and enhance its absorption in the body. Drinking kiwi juice or adding kiwi to smoothies can significantly boost vitamin C and help fight iron deficiency.

    Lemon water: Lemon is a citrus fruit that is strong in vitamin C and has natural acids that help the body absorb iron more readily. Consuming lemon water daily can help boost iron levels and battle anaemia.

    Orange juice: Orange juice is high in vitamin C, which aids in iron absorption in the body. A cup of orange juice contains around 124 milligrammes of vitamin C, more than the recommended daily amount. A glass of orange juice with iron-rich meals can improve iron absorption.

    Amla juice: Amla, often known as Indian gooseberry, is a high-vitamin C-containing superfood. Amla juice is another vitamin C-rich drink that can help enhance the immune system and aid in iron absorption. Consuming amla juice daily helps boost iron levels and avoid iron deficiency.

    Pineapple juice: Pineapple includes bromelain, an enzyme that assists digestion and enhances iron absorption. Consuming a glass of pineapple juice with iron-rich meals helps boost iron levels in the body and avoid anaemia.

